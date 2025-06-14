Who does Joie Chavis have children with? Bow Wow's ex addresses backlash over daughter, Shai's BET Awards dress

Joie Chavis’ daughter, Shai Moss appeared alongside her father Bow Wow at the BET Awards which was held in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. Shad’s outfit led to criticism on different platforms to which Joie has now responded.

Joie replied to the criticism in a TikTok video obtained by The Shade Room on Friday, June 13, and was accompanied by Moss. According to Bck Online, Shai was spotted in a black outfit with a thigh-high cut-out near the left hip.

Joie Chavis admitted in the clip that her daughter had been feeling “weird and uncomfortable” given that her mother was not with her at the moment, and added:

“At no point did we know that there was a cut out, but whoever was selling, they should have said, ‘Hey, there was a cut out’, and that’s all I’m going to say about that. And when she put it on, I think they were like, ‘Oh man, we didn’t realize. Do we have a backup? No, we don’t have a backup. She has to go out.’”

According to People magazine, Shai was born to Joie Chavis and Bow Wow in 2011. Joie is also mother to another child named Hendrix, who is from her previous relationship with rapper Future, as stated by Hot New Hip Hop. She additionally shares a third child with NFL star Trevon Diggs.

Shai also responded to the criticism through her mother’s TikTok video, saying that she understands that her dress was not appropriate and people expected her to say that she was feeling uncomfortable. Shai further stated:

“Everything happens for a reason. I think that people just misunderstand me because I think I am a little mature, but it’s okay, guys. Things happen. People are going to hate.”

Joie Chavis has been a mother of three children from her relationships over the years

The Torrance, California native has become a popular face for her work as a social media personality. However, in her personal life, she shares three children with three popular names.

Shai Moss is the eldest child from Joie Chavis’ relationship with rapper Bow Wow. According to Bombshell magazine, the duo had an on-and-off romance and had reportedly started dating in 2010. They separated around three years later in 2013, as per The US Sun.

People magazine stated that Shai entered the acting industry around four years ago with a show, Side Hustle, which aired on Nickelodeon. Back in 2023, Bow Wow appeared in an interview with Baller Alert, where he talked about the difficulties Moss faced during her acting debut. The artist recalled the time when he spoke to his daughter about the same and added:

“I’m like, ‘Listen, you know you’re not forced to do this. You can catch on to this later in life. Go to school, be a kid, and have your fun, because those are the things that I didn’t have.’”

Following her separation from Bow Wow, Joie Chavis started dating Future for a brief period, reportedly from 2017. The US Sun reported that the pair kept their relationship away from the limelight. The duo became parents to their child Hendrix around a year later.

In August 2024, Joie Chavis confirmed in a video posted through her Instagram Story that she had welcomed her third child, Harlo Rose, with NFL personality Trevon Diggs. A month prior, in July 2024, Joie had also revealed on Instagram that the couple have separated, as per Page Six.

