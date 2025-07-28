How old are the Backstreet Boys now? Perez Hilton attends their Las Vegas Residency show, claims their discography is “better than NSYNC”

American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton recently shared insights into the highly anticipated Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency, Into the Millennium. For those unfamiliar, the Into The Millennium residency at Las Vegas Sphere ran from July 11 to July 27, lasting nine days.During this time, the band, comprised of AJ McLean, 47; Howie Dorough, 51; Nick Carter, 45; Kevin Richardson, 53; and Brian Littrell, 50, revisited their 1999 album Millennium and performed their classic hits such as I Want It That Way and Larger Than Life, per the official website.Meanwhile, Perez Hilton, who attended the July 27 Las Vegas Residency show, praised the band's performance, calling it well worth the ticket price. He raved about the venue's stunning visuals and said that the sound quality was the best he'd experienced &quot;at any concert venue anywhere.&quot;&quot;I've seen some epic shows recently, but this is truly one of the best experiences, concerts, magic that I've gotten to have the pleasure of witnessing the sound,&quot; he added.Hilton explained that the seats were synchronized with the music and vibrated during the performance, enhancing the overall experience. He added that the Backstreet Boys brought energy with their vibrant choreography and performed songs that &quot;stand the test of time.&quot;Comparing the Backstreet Boys with former American boy band NSYNC, Perez added:&quot;I'm gonna say it. They have a better discography than NSYNC. Fact. Undeniable. They've got more hits. Fact. Don't take my word for it. Look it up on Billboard.&quot;&quot;I want to go again&quot; — Perez Hilton declares after experiencing the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas Residency show View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, in his video, Perez Hilton praised the fact that each member of the Backstreet Boys had &quot;multiple&quot; moments to shine and admitted he enjoyed the show more than he expected. He also expressed his desire for additional shows in 2026, calling their Las Vegas residency an &quot;11 out of 10.&quot;&quot;I want to go again. I want to, I might have to go again and take Mia, my middle child. I don't know,&quot; Perez said.He continued:&quot;Like, and even how the songs sounded, the arrangements, everything. Multiple costume changes, everything like that was far above and beyond. That was elite.&quot;He further revealed that he had also attended U2's show at Las Vegas Sphere but preferred the Backstreet Boys' performance, noting that the rock band's visuals were &quot;sparse and minimalish&quot; by comparison.&quot;When I saw U2 at the Sphere, not only was their usage of the visuals and the entire sphere very limited at points by design, it was a choice, but their stage was also very minimal. The Backstreet Boys' stage was awesome. I loved the shape of it. I loved the two catwalks.&quot;In other news, the Backstreet Boys' 1999 album Millennium reappeared on three Billboard charts in the US this month, breaking into the top 10 on two of them and reaching No. 9 on the Vinyl Albums chart, 25 years after its release.The band also climbed to No. 5 on the Top Album Sales chart and re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 29, per Forbes.