  "Tayriana is ALIVE & WELL!" - Fans react to Taylor Swift reportedly liking tweet manifesting her collaboration with Ariana Grande

"Tayriana is ALIVE & WELL!" - Fans react to Taylor Swift reportedly liking tweet manifesting her collaboration with Ariana Grande

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Aug 13, 2025 13:23 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Toronto, ON - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Toronto, ON (Image via Getty)

A tweet recently shared by Pop Flop on X (formerly Twitter) said that Taylor Swift liked a post manifesting her collaboration with fellow singer Ariana Grande. On August 12, 2025, the media house's X account further went about sharing a clip suggesting that the singer had dropped a like on the post.

The tweets ended up garnering massive attention on the social media platform. One, amassing more than 300K views as well as over 12K likes, read:

"Taylor Swift reportedly liked a recent tweet by a fan which said that a collaboration between her and Ariana Grande would 'break the internet'."
The news further drew attention from fans who flooded the platform with their reactions. A lot of them seemed excited about the idea of a potential collaboration between Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Others hoped that this news turned out to be true. Here are some popular reactions found on X, after the aforementioned tweet went viral.

"Tayriana is ALIVE & WELL!," one fan said.
A lot of other netizens shared their take on this possible collaboration between the two singers.

As far as the collab between Taylor and Ariana is concerned, there is no confirmed update regarding the same.

Taylor Swift fans previously bashed Ariana Grande for being associated with Scooter Braun

While many fans have been showing excitement over the rumor that Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande might get into a collaboration, the situation was a little different last year. In November 2024, Swifties bashed Ariana for being associated with Scooter Braun, amid his feud with Taylor.

Scooter, who was Ariana's manager in the past, posted a token of appreciation for her as well as Cynthia Erivo. In a post, which included a photo of Scooter with Cynthia and Ariana, he wrote:

"Now to Ari … for over a decade everything that we did there was always one consistent dream… WICKED. And after all these years the world now knows why… because you were born for this moment."
Scooter additionally stated:

"Your talent, your dedication, your voice, your ability to make us laugh and cry at the same time… ARI YOU ARE A MOVIE STAR. And you did that. Congratulations. So so proud of you and to see Hart singing along to Popular made my night. Bravo bravo bravo. Everyone go see WICKED!"
Ariana noticed this post and even expressed his gratitude to Scooter. This shoutout from Scooter Braun and the further interaction did not sit right with the Swifties, according to reports by The Hindustan Times. This led to backlash aimed at Ariana for apparently not being in support of Taylor.

A few years back in 2019, Variety reported that a source told them that Ariana Grande wanted to share her take on his feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun. Braun had apparently asked her to avoid getting involved in this drama.

At the time when Scooter got involved in the Big Machine Records deal, Ariana happened to congratulate him through a post. However, according to The New York Times, the post was soon taken down. While singers like Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber had openly expressed their take on the drama and backed Scooter, Ariana Grande never issued a clear statement.

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album

Amid these rumors about a potential collaboration, Taylor Swift had recently announced her upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl, on August 12, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast. She, however, had refrained from revealing any other details about the upcoming project.

Taylor Swift announced her new album, (Photo via X/PopBase)
Taylor Swift announced her new album, (Photo via X/PopBase)

This prompted fans to make rumors and speculations about the same. As of now, the cover art and the release date have not been revealed by the pop singer. However, some physical products related to the album, like casette, vinyl, and posters are available on Taylor Swift's official website.

Swifties are now excited with the upcoming album. The rumor involving Taylor's like had also sparked some excitement on social media platforms among fans.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
