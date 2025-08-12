  • home icon
"The most random lore" - Internet in a frenzy as Zhao Lusi reveals getting invited by Cardi B to Los Angeles to record a song

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 12, 2025 16:45 GMT
Zhao Lusi reveals an incident involving Cardi B (Images via Instagram/Zhao Lusi and Cardi B)
Chinese actress Zhao Lusi recently shared an unexpected incident involving herself and American rapper Cardi B. On August 12, 2025, she held a livestream on the social platform Rednote where she revealed that she had received an invitation from Cardi B to record a song with her in Los Angeles.

However, she revealed that she turned down the offer, saying that she didn’t really see herself as much of a singer. Zhao Lusi also admitted that she wasn’t even sure if the offer was genuine, joking that it might have been fake. She playfully added that she hoped Cardi B wouldn’t sue her for spreading rumors if it turned out to be fake.

Fans found the revelation hilarious, calling it one of the most random crossovers and something they could've never imagined.

Since Zhao herself couldn’t confirm the authenticity of the invitation, fans flooded social media with witty reactions.

Fans even expressed playful disappointment saying that Lusi should have accepted the offer.

Zhao Lusi opens up about alleged mistreatment by agency Galaxy KU

Zhao Lusi (Image via Instagram/@rooosyzh09)
Zhao Lusi is currently involved in a dispute with her agency, Galaxy KU (Galaxy Kuyu Media), after publicly sharing allegations of severe mistreatment from the agency, especially in the matter of her recent illness. She addressed this issue in front of the fans through a Weibo livestream, revealing unknown details about the experience.

In December 2024, Lusi suffered a severe health crisis, believed to be linked to mental distress, depression, or other neurological issues. At the time, there was no official confirmation or diagnosis about her condition, but videos circulated online showing her unable to walk or speak, leaving fans concerned.

The incident first came to light when she collapsed on the set of a drama she was filming at that time. Instead of being taken to a hospital, Lusi claimed that she was locked in a room by members of her agency. She also revealed that they even attempted to perform an exorcism on her rather than provide the necessary medical treatment.

Zhao Lusi further stated that the agency had initially promised to manage the situation and cover the resulting damages. However, they allegedly later withdrew support, leaving her to handle the fallout alone. She also revealed that over 2 million yuan was taken from her studio account without her consent.

The actress mentioned that she was warned to stay silent and threatened with blacklisting by her company if she spoke on this matter publicly.

Following these revelations, the hashtag #JusticeforZhaoLusi began trending on X, with fans demanding accountability, repayment of her losses, and, if possible, a complete exit from the agency.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Ankita Barat
