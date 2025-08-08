What's happening between Zhao Lusi and KU agency? Controversy and all allegations so far explained

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has come forward with serious allegations against her former management company, Galaxy Kuyu Media (KU). She recently held a livestream and made several online posts on Weibo, where she opened up about being allegedly mistreated during a period of poor health.According to her, when she fell ill during the filming of Almost Lover, the agency did not arrange medical help. She alleged that they had locked her alone in a hotel room and even brought in someone to perform spiritual rituals rather than taking her to a hospital.According to the translations by an X user, @wonwoncity, the Hidden Love star revealed:&quot;I was sick, and instead of taking me to see a doctor, you locked me in a hotel and had an exorcist come to perform an exorcism on me? You actually called a master to exorcise me?&quot;According to the reports by Gulf News, Zhao Lusi claimed that despite visibly struggling to speak and walk, she was still asked to work. She reportedly had to cancel several endorsement deals because of her condition.The reports stated that Zhao Lusi said that the company had initially promised to handle the damage, but later left her to manage the losses by herself. She also shared that large sums of money, amounting to over 2 million yuan, were taken from her studio account without permission.Her financial team was reportedly misled into signing off documents, and the agency allegedly refused to return operational control even after the studio shut down.Zhao Lusi stated that the agency later warned her to remain silent. She said she was threatened with blacklisting if she tried to take legal action or speak publicly. As per a Gulf News report on August 2, Zhao Lusi alleged:&quot;They told me I might be blacklisted and should stay quiet. Is that what they call a solution?&quot;According to her, the company had complete control over her career and finances, and she was left with no real say in important decisions.Zhao Lusi’s allegations of long-term mistreatment, abuse, and moreZhao Lusi's situation, as described by her and those close to her, appears to go beyond recent events. According to a report by South China Morning Post from January, a close friend recalled an incident from 2019 when Zhao Lusi was reportedly yelled at for hours in a restroom by her agency's boss.The same person said Zhao was insulted over her appearance, blamed for not landing roles, and even physically harmed. She was unable to respond or walk away due to her contract. &quot;In April 2019, Zhao was in Beijing auditioning for roles. At that time, she stayed at my place as she had not rented her own flat. One night, I came home to find her curled up in the living room. When I asked what happened, she told me she had been reprimanded for hours in a restroom at 2am by her company's boss,&quot; the friend said.anne @rosyholpLINKZhao Lusi replied at her agency’s gaslighting statement and confirmed it was them spreading rumors about her faking her illness and doing shady stuff behind her back to bring her down.Over time, Zhao Lusi said she began struggling with depression. She shared that, as a child, she was often called useless and made to feel like she was not good enough. That mindset continued into her adult life, especially when she failed to meet expectations in the industry.She said she kept silent for years. She reportedly thought it was her fault, but eventually reached a point where she could no longer stay quiet.Reports also emerged that KU Media blocked her from joining new projects when she wanted to end her contract. They allegedly used delay tactics and excuses to avoid giving her any closure.When she finally tried to leave, Zhao said they charged her for breaching terms and made her cover all expenses. During this time, false rumors about her health and personal life were also spread online. She believed it was planted to damage her image.jov☀️ @wonwoncityLINKZhao Lusi just revealed that she's been personally coordinating with the Brands all these while and that KU only takes the money 🫩 &quot;(Brand) Jie, I think you should reach out to my company. Otherwise, they’re getting too comfortable. I’ve had to handle all the coordination and everything on my own. Yet they’re the ones taking all the money. You really should contact KU.&quot;Despite mounting pressure, KU Media has only released brief statements denying the claims. They insisted their relationship with Zhao Lusi had been professional and friendly.No detailed response has been given to address the serious accusations of physical abuse, manipulation, and financial wrongdoing. Zhao is now recovering and has made it clear that she wants her story heard.