"Is this real or just a parody?"— Fans slam Youku's 'Hidden Love for You' as an unoriginal take on Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan's 2023 hit 'Hidden Love'

On June 24, 2025, Youku dropped the teaser for the short-form series Hidden Love for You. The streaming of the drama, starring Tian Hongjie and Huang Panpan, will start two days later. Soon after the teaser was released, it generated online controversy. A large number of people were surprised as Youku was presenting an almost identical version of the 2023-trending Hidden Love.

Ad

Hidden Love starred Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan. The drama was loved for its heartwarming story and emotional chemistry. The new series is also based on Zhu Yi's novel Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide It, just as the original was.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Though Youku positioned this drama as a fresh perspective with a shorter episode format and a new cast, fans weren’t convinced. The original Hidden Love had become a classic in just two years. It drew many viewers and widespread praise.

"Honestly, asking, is this real or just a parody? Is Youku just playing games? I may be wrong but #HiddenLove was aired only 2 years ago, which is considered as still recent in movie/drama terms, so I don't think there'll be a remake soon," an X user wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens quickly turned online discussions critical. They questioned the need for a remake so soon, especially by the same platform that aired the original.

"Your remake is a clear act of plagiarism, shamelessly copying the original work without respect for its creators. Such behavior not only violates the principles of creativity but also undermines professional ethics and integrity," a fan commented.

Ad

"This is too soon to have a remake on the same channel! Even Meteor Garden was remade in different countries after couple years of waiting. Don't be too greedy," an X user wrote.

"Unsubcribed..the original is still trending.. how dare u degrade lusi n czy," another one stated.

"I get it if it's in movie form like they planned for tff but short drama out of quite short drama? I mean hidden love is only 25 episodes and it's only been 2 years??," a fan added.

Ad

Some called it a desperate move, others labeled it a cash grab. Many expressed concern for the new cast, fearing they would be unfairly compared to Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan.

"Oh wow, a remake already? Bold move, Youku. I honestly feel bad for the new cast — they’re about to walk into nonstop comparisons and backlash. #ZhaoLusi and #ChenZheYuan already defined these roles and made Hidden Love a classic. Trying to recreate that magic just 2 years later? It screams desperation, not innovation. Maybe focus on creating new stories instead of milking old ones dry," a netizen said.

Ad

"no hate to the actor and actress BUT WHAT THE HELL IS THIS???! my one and only #hiddenlove is where this trio together," an X user wrote.

"can't secure market from og scripts????? this sooo lamee boooo," another one said.

About Hidden Love for You, its cast, and more

Hidden Love for You is directed by Hu Xing and stars Tian Hongjie as Duan Jiaxu and Huang Panpan as Sang Zhi. The plot mirrors the original drama’s storyline. Sang Zhi develops feelings for her older brother’s friend Duan Jiaxu. After reuniting years later in another city, their bond deepens as past wounds and shared experiences bring them closer.

Ad

Actor Ma Zhe will play Sang Yan, Sang Zhi’s older brother, with Liu Boxu and Zeng Qingsheng in supporting roles. Unlike the original series’ 40-minute episodes, this short-form version will offer 24 episodes to be released in batches.

Ad

Youku has also enabled early access for viewers, with VIP members getting the final episodes by July 6. Despite the production team’s attempt to highlight this as a different format, backlash continued to grow, especially after questions about copyright rights surfaced.

Publishing platform Jinjiang issued a late-night statement claiming that Wajijiwa, the producer, only had permission to create a web drama, not a short drama. The company behind the show defended itself, saying its contract allows for all film and TV formats, including web series of any length. Still, with the threat of legal action looming, Hidden Love for You's future could be at risk.

Ad

As fans wait for the show to drop, it remains to be seen whether Hidden Love for You can stand on its own, or if it will always be overshadowed by the legacy of Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan’s original.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More