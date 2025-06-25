Hidden Love for You starring Tian Hongjie & Huang Panpan: Complete Release schedule, where to stream, plot, cast, and all you need to know

Hidden Love for You, starring Tian Hongjie and Huang Panpan, has received massive attention online after Youku unveiled its trailer on June 24, 2025. This series is another version of the viral hit C-drama Hidden Love starring Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan, released back in 2023.

It is inspired by the same novel, Secretly, Secretly; But Unable to Hide. It was penned by author Zhu Yi. However, Hidden Love For You has an entirely different production where Tian Hongjie portrays Duan Jiaxu and Huang Panpan plays Sang Zhi. Additionally, it is a short-form series with 24 episodes slated to release in batches on Youku.

The first four episodes are scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 10 am (GMT+8) on Youku. Subsequently, it will release four episodes each for 11 consecutive days, with the last episode to air on July 6, 2025, for all the VIP members of Youku.

The OTT platform also allows fans to enjoy an early access option who eagerly await the series’ release. With early access, viewers get to watch the first eight episodes on June 26. They may enjoy two episodes each day until July 4, two days before the VIP members.

Hidden Love for You feat. Tian Hongjie and Huang Panpan: Cast, plot, and more

Hidden Love for You, directed by Hu Xing, also focuses on the same plot as Hidden Love (2023). The drama follows the narrative of Sang Zhi (Huang Panpan) a young teenager who has a massive crush on her brother Sang Yan's friend, Duan Jiaxu.

Duan Jiaxu (Tian Hongjie) is affectionate towards Sang Zhi and treats her like his younger sister. However, they reunite in another city after Sang Zhi has completed her higher studies. The two grow close, and Sang Zhi gets to know more about Duan Jiaxu's past.

Duan Jiaxu finds himself in love with her after an incident where she fiercely takes a stand for him. They grow close, and their love story takes a new turn.

Given that Hidden Love for You does not follow the classic 40-minute episode, it is targeted towards quick binge-watchers. It promises to showcase a new perspective on the widely enjoyed storyline of Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan version.

Meanwhile, Sang Zhi’s brother's character, Sang Yan, who appears to be strict at times but loves her, will be played by Ma Zhe. The supporting cast also includes Liu Boxu and Zeng Qingsheng.

More about Tian Hongjie and Huang Panpan

Tian Hongjie is a 24-year-old Chinese singer and actor born on March 19, 2001. He is a part of the five-member Chinese band named Air League band or QYLM, formed through the survival show The Coming One Superband.

Besides showcasing his vocal skills as a member of QYLM, Tian Hongjie has displayed his acting prowess through dramas like The Promise of Growing Up Together and Spring Love Letter as the main character.

On the other hand, not much information about Huang Panpan is available. However, she has been seen playing supporting roles in several C-dramas, such as Adventure for Love, Internship Detective, The Princess Is a Rabbit Fairy, Little Mad Doctor, and Please Don't Chase Me.

Hidden Love for You will release on June 26, 2025; until then, fans may watch Hidden Love on Netflix.

