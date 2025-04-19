From The First Frost to Love's Ambition: Must-watch Modern romance Chinese dramas of 2025

In 2025, modern Chinese romance dramas are making a strong impression with their blend of heartfelt emotions, intricate relationships, and fresh storylines. This year’s releases dive deep into themes like personal healing, second chances, emotional resilience, and quiet yet powerful love stories.

Ad

Notable titles include Love Song in Winter, The First Frost, Love's Ambition, The White Olive Tree, Love Has Fireworks, and more, starring actors like Chen Zheyuan, Zhao Lusi, Bai Jingting.

From slow-burn relationships and personal growth to themes of healing, ambition, and rediscovery, these series offer a range of narratives across various genres.

Disclaimer: This listicle reflects the author's opinions

Must-watch modern romance Chinese dramas of 2025 ranked by release dates

Here's a curated guide to some of the most anticipated modern romance Chinese dramas of 2025. These series explore themes of love, healing, ambition, and personal growth, offering a diverse range of stories for drama enthusiasts.

Ad

Trending

1) Love Song in Winter

Love Song in Winter (Image via X/@IQIYI)

Premiere: December 20, 2024

Platform: iQIYI, WeTV

Episodes: 36

Cast: Huang Jingyu, Sun Qian

Ad

Based on Ning Long’s novel Dong Zhi, this story follows the reunion of detective Jiang Cheng Yi and anesthesiologist Lu Yan. Once lovers, the two are unexpectedly brought back into each other’s lives eight years after a painful breakup.

Their paths cross again when Lu Yan encounters a woman resembling her late college friend during a night shift, triggering a series of eerie events. As they investigate a string of murders together, long-buried truths resurface, forcing them to confront the past and the mystery that binds them.

Ad

2) The White Olive Tree

The White Olive Tree (Image via X/@İQIYI)

Premiere: February 1, 2025

Platform: iQIYI

Episodes: 38

Cast: Chen Zheyuan (Hidden Love), Liang Jie

Ad

While on assignment in the East Country, journalist Song Ran is rescued from a life-threatening situation by Li Zan, a Chinese explosives expert. Their shared experiences forge a deep connection, and a quiet romance begins to blossom. But just as their bond deepens, a sudden bombing tears them apart.

Back in China, the two lead separate lives—Li Zan burdened by guilt over a comrade's death, and Song Ran entangled in public backlash over a photo taken during the blast.

Ad

Fate brings them together once more. In the aftermath of pain and distance, they find solace in each other and plant a white olive tree—a quiet symbol of peace, healing, and renewed beginnings.

3) The First Frost

The First Frost (Image via X/@YoukuOfficial)

Premiere: Feb 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix, Viki,

Episodes: 32

Cast: Bai Jingting, Zhang Ruonan

Ad

Based on Zhu Yi’s novel First Frost, this story follows two childhood friends with long-buried feelings who reunite after years apart, offering a second chance at love. Wen Yi Fan, now, after 6 years, a reporter, unexpectedly crosses paths with Sang Yan, a manager and co-owner of a bar.

Circumstances led them under the same roof, turning awkward tension into a slow rekindling of feelings. As they navigate their new living situation, their old feelings resurface, and they must confront their past. The drama delves into their complex history, unraveling buried emotions while tracing their journey through rekindled love, personal growth, and past trauma.

Ad

4) Filter

Filter (Image via Viki)

Premiere: February 24, 2025

Platform: Netflix, Viki,

Episodes: 32

Cast: Tan Jian Ci, Landy Li,

Ad

Su Chengcheng stumbles upon a futuristic bracelet that lets her alter her appearance at will. She uses it to solve problems and bring comfort to strangers, adopting new identities each time. Among those she helps is Tang Qi, a man gradually losing his sight.

Drawn to her different personas, he falls for her more than once, without knowing they’re all the same woman. As their connection deepens and truths tangle, Su Chengcheng must decide if love built on illusion can survive the light of day.

Ad

5) The Best Thing

The Best Thing (Image via X/@IQIYI)

Premiere: February 25, 2025

Platform: iQIYI, Jiangsu TV

Episodes: 28

Cast: Xu Ruohan, Zhang Linghe

Ad

This slice-of-life drama based on Sheng Li’s novel Ai Ni, Shi Wo Zuoguo Zui Hao De Shi, follows Shen Xi Fan, a hotel manager battling insomnia and chronic migraines. In search of relief, she turns to He Su Ye, a calm and grounded doctor of traditional Chinese medicine.

What begins as routine treatment shifts when they discover they’re neighbors. Gradually, shared encounters spark something deeper. Both carrying emotional wounds from the past, they begin to heal, not just through medicine, but through each other. As Shen Xi Fan rediscovers balance, she also finds a quiet, enduring love in He Su Ye.

Ad

6) Ski into Love

Ski into Love (Image via X/@YoukuOfficial)

Premiere: March 11, 2025

Platform: Youku

Episodes: 23

Cast: Yu Shuxin, Lin Yi

Genre: Romance, Inspirational

Ad

Based on Qing Mei’s novel Xu Guo Wang Zai Dong Mian, the story follows comic artist Wei Zhi, who retreats to Beishan Ski Resort after a career-ending scandal. There, she meets Shan Chong, a former snowboarding champion turned coach, quietly distancing himself from the sport he once loved.

Wei Zhi’s determination to start over, despite her struggles on the slopes, draws Shan Chong's attention. As their lives unexpectedly intertwine, they help each other heal. Set against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains, the story explores themes of passion, rediscovery, and connection.

Ad

7) Love's Ambition

Love's Ambition (Image via X/@Viki)

Premiere: June 2025

Platform: TBA

Episodes: TBA

Cast: Zhao Lusi, William Chan

Ad

Based on Zhang Yue Ran’s novel Da Qiao Xiao Qiao, the story follows Xu Yan, a poised and ambitious TV anchor, and Shen Hao Ming, a successful urban professional. Despite appearing to be the perfect couple, their relationship is built more on appearances than mutual understanding.

Drawn together by ambition and image, their marriage begins to crack under the weight of unspoken differences. When Xu Yan walks away to reclaim her independence, Shen Hao Ming is forced to confront his true feelings. As time passes, both begin to let go of who they pretended to be.

Ad

In peeling back the layers, they find a deeper connection—and a love built on sincerity.

8) Reborn

Premiere: 2025

Platform: iQIYI

Episodes: 23

Cast: Zhang Jing Yi, Zhou Yi Ran

In 2007, 16-year-old Qiao Qing Yu and her family moved to Huanzhou after rumors surrounding her sister Bai Yu's death forced them out of Shunyun. Determined to uncover the truth, Qing Yu investigated with the help of her classmate Ming Sheng.

Her search revealed the injustice Bai Yu suffered, but confronting the family only deepened tensions. Despite this, Ming Sheng and her senior Wang Mumu stood by her. Qing Yu slowly mended family ties and improved her studies, eventually entering her dream university and finding love.

Ad

9) Coming to Myself

Premiere: 2025

Platform: WeTV

Episodes: 32

Cast: Zhang Xin Cheng, Jing Tian

Based on the novel Dai Wo You Zui Shi by Ding Mo, the story follows detective You Ming Xu from Jiangrong City, who travels to western Sichuan to investigate a string of murders. There, she encounters Yin Feng, an injured professor suffering from amnesia. Initially strangers, the two begin working together to crack the case.

With no memory of his past, Yin Feng displays an unexpectedly sharp talent for criminal psychology. Together, they pursue the truth buried 19 years ago, uncovering painful secrets and confronting the darkness in both their pasts.

Ad

As they chase down clues, their bond deepens, romance begins to grow, Yin Feng’s memories return, and a chilling connection emerges.

10) Shine on Me

Premiere: 2025

Platform: WeTV

Episodes: 36

Cast: Song Wei Long, Zhao Jin Mai

Adapted from Gu Man’s novel Blazing Sunlight, the story centers on Nie Xi Guang, a bright and spirited university student stepping into adulthood. In college, she quietly admired the distant and gifted Zhuang Xu. However, her life takes a new turn when she meets Lin Yu Sen, a former surgeon now thriving in the solar energy field.

Ad

Though their first encounters are rocky, Lin Yu Sen is captivated by her warmth. As they grow closer, his presence helps Nie Xi Guang heal old wounds, allowing her to open her heart to a love that feels both new and long overdue.

11) Our Generation

Premiere: 2025

Platform: YOUKU

Episodes: 40

Cast: Zhao Jin Mai (Amidst a Snowstorm of Love), Zhang Ling He

Based on Yun Zhu’s novel Ying Tao Hu Po, the story follows Lin Qi Le, a cheerful girl raised in a quiet mountain town surrounded by warmth, love, and simplicity. Her life is full of light—until Jiang Qiao Xi arrives.

Ad

A transfer student from the provincial capital, Jiang Qiao Xi, stands out with his brilliance in math, distant nature, and the cold silence that surrounds him. While the world around him remains unfamiliar, Lin Qi Le becomes his only sense of belonging. With quiet determination, she stays by his side, offering light where he’s only known shadows.

12) Love Has Fireworks

Love Has Fireworks (Image via X/@WeTVOfficial)

Premiere: 2025

Platform: WeTV

Episodes: 40

Cast: Wang Churan, Tan Jianci

Ad

Qian Fei’s life falls apart when her fiancé leaves her, forcing her to rebuild her future from scratch. At the same time, wealthy heir Li Yi Fei, dumped by his girlfriend, is eager to prove himself beyond his privileged background.

Their lives intersect when Li Yi Fei rents a room from Qian Fei. Despite clashing personalities, their shared living situation sparks unexpected growth. Through setbacks and support, they gradually find strength in each other and begin to carve out a new path forward.

Ad

With compelling narratives and emotional depth, the modern Chinese romance dramas of 2025 are highly anticipated by fans. These series are set to capture widespread attention as they debut throughout the year of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More