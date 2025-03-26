Zhao Lusi to make her comeback with new public welfare variety show 'Be Myself'- What to expect, where to stream, date, time, & more

Zhao Lusi is set to make her comeback with the new variety show public welfare documentary program Be Myself aka A Little Bit of Courage. Be Myself is created by Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV. The program will follow Zhao Lusi as she embarks on her first independent journey in 26 years.

Be Myself premieres on March 27, 2025, and will stream every Thursday at 12 pm (GMT+8) on Mango TV. It will also air every Friday night at 10 pm (GMT+8) on Hunan Satellite TV starting March 28. Fans can watch the show on Mango TV’s official platform.

On March 25, 2025, Hunan TV has released a concept film for the documentary on social media. Sharing a 51-second teaser, they also revealed a brief synopsis:

"The wind gently knocks on the door of the unknown. Don't be afraid! Let courage lift the curtain of uncertainty. Plant the first seed of hope in unfamiliar soil and listen as life begins to grow. This spring, we will meet amid the echoes of blooming flowers. Join #ZhaoLusi in listening to the sound of nature's growth."

As per Chinese media outlet youth.cn, the show captures Zhao Lusi’s trip deep into the mountains. She explores rural life and traditional cultures. The program uses her inner monologue to tell the story. The actress aims to experience nature, meet new people, and heal herself.

According to a report of another Chinese media outlet M.JXNEWS.COM.CN she decided to take this journey with no makeup, no preset tasks, no script, and no pay. She wanted to travel light, both physically and mentally. The journey was not only for self-healing but also for learning from rural communities.

youth.cn reports that the show highlights the beauty of simple emotions between people. It captures scenic rural landscapes untouched by the modern world. Zhao Lusi also experiences intangible cultural heritage and traditional skills. The show focuses on finding strength in ordinary lives.

According to reports, she also shares her own story of illness and recovery in the program. She talks about her struggles, how she overcame her low phase, and her current health condition.

The Hidden Love actress’s decision to open up drew mixed reactions online. Despite the criticism, Zhao Lusi stayed true to her journey as per Chinese media outlet LIANHE ZAOBAO. Not only she did not accept any payment for filming Be Myself as per the outlet, she even donated supplies to the local villagers during the shoot.

To celebrate the launch of Be Myself—Zhao Lusi’s official China Rosy Fanclub has completed nine charity projects under the banner of “Zhao Lusi and Kelulis.” As per their Weibo post, their initiative aims to support public welfare, spread kindness, and create a lasting impact by turning small acts into meaningful change.

With a concept film already released, Be Myself promises a heartwarming narrative of courage, kindness, and self-discovery. The show invites viewers to journey with the actress as she connects with the world around her, offering a unique blend of reality travel and public welfare storytelling. It encourages viewers to embrace courage, overcome the fear of the unknown.

The show promises to be a healing journey for both Zhao Lusi and viewers. It invites everyone to see the mountains, hear the wind, and embrace themselves.

Zhao Lusi's struggle with depression and past abuse following health scare

For those unaware, late 2024 saw growing concern among fans after photos and videos showed Zhao Lusi being taken to the hospital in a wheelchair. The incident sparked speculation about her health, with many linking it to the heavy pressures of her career.

On December 27, 2024, the actress’s management confirmed that she had been hospitalized due to health issues. They announced a complete pause in her work schedule to allow her to focus on recovery. This statement followed the release of seemingly troubling footage online, showing Zhao Lusi in a wheelchair, appearing frail and significantly thinner.

The images and videos fueled concerns about her health. Speculation grew that the pressures of her career had taken a serious toll.

According to the news outlet The Tribune, in January 2025, details emerged in late December 2024 about the incident. She was reportedly subjected to a two-hour verbal attack targeting her appearance, weight, and talent. The situation escalated when an intoxicated individual linked to her management company became physically violent with her.

On January 1, 2025, the actress broke her silence through a heartfelt post on Weibo. She revealed her long battle with depression and opened up about the abuse she had suffered.

She shared that the verbal and physical assault severely impacted her mental and physical health, leading to drastic weight loss. At one point, her weight dropped to 37 kilograms.

Following weeks of recovery, the Gen Z actress made her first public appearance on January 25, 2025. She attended the Viee FM event in China, marking her return to the spotlight. Fans showed overwhelming support as she arrived at the venue in a horse-drawn carriage.

Assisted by an attendee, Zhao Lusi was also seen walking with the help of a cane. Her return signaled a new beginning after facing difficult personal struggles for her fans.

