"Embrace, create, and transform for life"- Zhao Lusi responds to a hater's post on Weibo 

On March 21, 2025, Chinese actress Zhao Lusi responded to a hater's post on the social media platform Weibo. She shared a screenshot of the text message received from the saesang/hater. She also dropped a video of herself making a V pose, accompanied by an excerpt from a book, replying to the user.

The hater said that Zhao Lusi was harsh to her fans and called her a worthless person. They further condemned her for giving makeup to her fans. In response, the actress stated that she cherished every opportunity to capture images and remain true to herself. She added, as translated by X user @itsmejodiiii:

"I cherish every opportunity to capture images, stay true to the passion for creation, and firmly believe that personality and storytelling always come before appearance or makeup. Respect starts with letting everything be as it is- letting a flower be a flower. So, embrace, create, and transform for life."

Zhao Lusi shared an evocative excerpt from the book

The hater sent a message to the Hidden Love actress, where they stated that her fans worked day and night for her. The account added that the fandom cleared negative trending topics and used them to boost her data. However, her gifts, such as makeup, were ugly. The user added, as translated by X user @itsmejodiiii:

"You are harsh to your fans, fans don't owe you anything, but you owe fans too much. You are just a worthless person. Fans work day and night to clear negative trending topics and boost your data, yet what you give them in return is makeup that makes you look as ugly as a dog and dramas that are like a pile of cr*p."

The hater further asked her not to attend offline events for the rest of her life. They added that banners and speakers against her were added for her.

Apart from responding to the saesang, Zhao Lusi shared an excerpt from a book. The passage talked about the barrier between interests and stances, where the barrier was self-righteousness. It further reads:

"Other people's interests, needs, problems- their lives, experiences, perspectives- are we willing to admit that we actually don't know? That we often get it wrong? That before asking and listening we, don't truly understand?"

The passage elaborated that stepping out of one's assumptions and understanding other people's real needs and interests is the way of breaking away from rigid stances. It concluded with the following lines, as translated by X user @itsmejodiiii:

"We must recognize that interests are not the same as stances. As for how to separate interests from stances, how to see beyond positions and uncover true interests- you'll need to continue reading the rest of this book to learn more."

Zhao Lusi is known for several dramas, including The Last Immortal, The Story of Pearl Girl, Hu Tong, and others. She was reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series Almost Lover.

