Love's Ambition starring Zhao Lusi and William Chan: Plot, cast, potential release window, & all we know so far

Love's Ambition, also known as Let Me Shine, is drawing significant attention as new updates suggest the highly anticipated Chinese series could be released in June 2025. Love's Ambition stars Zhao Lusi and William Chan in leading roles.

Actress Gao Rong, who is playing a supporting role in the drama Love’s Ambition, recently responded to fans on her XHS account, confirming that she is currently dubbing for the drama.

Meanwhile, a production team member shared on Weibo that the drama is scheduled to air in June 2025, further fueling excitement.

Love's Ambition: Plot, cast, updates

Adapted from Zhang Yue Ran’s (张悦然) novel Da Qiao Xiao Qiao (大乔小乔), the story of Love’s Ambition centers on Xu Yan, who grows up in a small town, raised by her grandmother.

Driven by determination, she earns a place at a top university and eventually builds a career in the city after years of hard work and rises to fame.

She crosses paths with Shen Hao Ming, a successful figure from a privileged background, their different upbringings and outlooks slowly create distance between them.

Their relationship, built on ambition and carefully maintained images, leads to marriage.

Outwardly, they seem like the perfect couple, but tensions simmer beneath the surface. Xu Yan’s public persona is shaped heavily by Shen Hao Ming’s influence.

Eventually, after a major fallout, Xu Yan chooses to walk away, ending their marriage. After the divorce, Xu Yan faces another setback when she loses her job. However, she refuses to stay defeated.

Finding strength within herself, she begins a new chapter, carving out a fresh career path while discovering what family and love truly mean to her.

Shen Hao Ming on the other hand realizes the depth of his feelings and sets out to win her back. As they confront their true selves, they begin to rebuild their bond.

Early hints suggest that Love’s Ambition will be a romance and family drama, promising emotional depth and character growth.

Leading the cast are Hidden Love fame Zhao Lusi and singer-actor William Chan portraying the roles of Xu Yan and Shen Hao respectively.

Despite their 13-year age difference — Zhao Lusi is 26 and William Chan is 39 — the chemistry of the main cast of Love's Ambition has already captured fans’ attention.

Behind-the-scenes clips of Love’s Ambition shared by WeTV and circulating online show a natural connection between the two stars.

Joining them in the supporting roles of Love’s Ambition are Wan Peng (My Girlfriend Is An Alien), Tang Xiao Tian (Put Your Head On My Shoulder), Guan Zi Jing, and Zhong Ya Ting, rounding out a strong supporting lineup.

Chen Chang, recognized for directing As Beautiful as You and Nothing but You, is directing Love’s Ambition.

Recent updates of Love's Ambition have fueled anticipation. With production moving steadily, fans are looking forward to the release of Love’s Ambition in next few months.

Career overview of the main cast of Love's Ambition

Zhao Lusi, also known as Rosy Zhao, is a Chinese actress and singer who began her career as a co-host on the variety show Huo Xing Qing Bao Ju. She made her acting debut in 2017 with a supporting role in the web drama Cinderella Chef.

Over the years, Zhao has gained recognition for her performances in several popular series, including The Romance of Tiger and Rose (2020), Dating in the Kitchen (2020), The Long Ballad (2021), Who Rules The World (2022), Love Like the Galaxy (2022), Hidden Love (2023), and The Story of Pearl Girl (2024).

William Chan Wai-ting, a 39 years old singer, dancer, and actor, began his career in 2003 after winning several awards at the New Talent Singing Awards. He later signed with Emperor Entertainment Group.

In 2006, he debuted as a member of the Cantopop group Sun Boy’z before launching a solo music career in 2008 with his first album. Over the years, he has released seven albums and six singles.

William stepped into acting with the 2009 film Overheard and has since become a familiar face in mainland China’s entertainment scene.

He is best known for starring in dramas like Swords of Legends (2014), The Mystic Nine (2016), Lost Love in Times (2017), Age of Legends (2018), and Novoland: Pearl Eclipse (2021).

While an official announcement is still pending, excitement around Love's Ambition continues to grow among fans.

