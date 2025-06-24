"Its versace slap now"- Fans react as Zhao Lusi's viral slap scene in 'Love's Ambition' trailer sends bag sales soaring ahead of drama premiere

Zhao Lusi, aka Rosy Zhao, has taken over social media with her viral slap video from Love's Ambition’s trailer, reportedly increasing Versace sales. Tencent unveiled the official trailer of Zhao Lusi and William Chan's upcoming Chinese drama Love's Ambition on June 23, 2025.

Ad

The trailer shows the Hidden Love actress slapping a man while she has a Versace Medusa '95 bag on her arm. The clip went viral with fans reacting to its hilarious nature, while some noticed the actress holding the Versace bag and were seemingly inspired to purchase it.

According to several posts by fans on the Chinese social media app Weibo, the product eventually appeared to be sold out in the country. Many speculate that the bag sold out because of Rosy Zhao's scene in the trailer.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Rosy Zhao is the global ambassador of Versace and has previously been seen promoting the brand through multiple social media campaigns. Her influence through a short video, leading fans to purchase the Italian luxury brand, with many stating that it was a "Versace slap now."

"Enough with kimchi slap. its versace slap now," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"New goal unlocked: slap someone with your versace bag," a fan added.

"Slapping someone with some Italian leather is on another level," a user stated.

Fans wished for a Versace campaign with the actress and inside jokes from Love's Ambition.

"It'd be really funny if Lusi's next paid ad post on xhs is sponsored by Versace and it's about which of their bag collections are sturdy and heavy dgjsgdhd like make it an inside joke that is not so inside if a lot of ppl watches LA or that scene," a user wrote.

Ad

"She really knocked it out of the park selling this bag for Versace. Good spokesperson," a fan mentioned.

"these ppl were buying versace like fried chicken, my rich sisters," a netizen wrote.

Netizens looked forward to the C-drama's official release due to the built-up excitement following the trailer release.

"Zhao Lusi is coming back! Can’t wait to finally see Love’s Ambition. The scene in which she uses the Versace Medusa ‘95 bag to slap the male actor is just ICONIC! What a diva! And the bag is already out of stock," a fan stated.

Ad

"imagine when LA airs ,the clothes and accessories Lusi wearing will be sold out day after day," a netizen reacted.

"her impact goes crazy bc imagine selling out a versace bag after a trailer... like the drama aint even out yet," a fan added.

Insights on Zhao Lusi and William Chan’s characters in the upcoming C-drama Love's Ambition

Expand Tweet

Ad

Love's Ambition depicts the love story of Xu Yan (Zhao Lusi), a popular broadcaster, and Shen Hao Ming (William Chan), an influential figure. Xu Yan is an intelligent girl, born into a less privileged family and raised by her grandmother. She enrolls in one of the country's top universities and makes a career in the broadcast industry.

Meanwhile, Shen Hao Ming is a successful man backed by his powerful family. The two get married on the foundation of each other's image in society and portray themselves as a perfect couple. However, their difference becomes a hindrance in their relationship, and as a crisis arises, Xu Yan decides to move on and leave Shen Hao Ming behind.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shen Hao Ming realizes that his love for Xu Yan has only grown, and he decides to win her over again. Love's Ambition is set to explore the complex relationship of Xu Yan and Shen Hao Ming through self-reflection and emotional development.

Meanwhile, Tencent has yet to confirm the official release date of Zhao Lusi and William Chase's upcoming drama, Love's Ambition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More