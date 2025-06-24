“And a meme was born”— Fans thrilled as Love’s Ambition trailer drops, Zhao Lusi goes viral for Versace bag slap scene

On June 23, 2025, Tencent dropped the official poster and trailer for their new series, Love’s Ambition. Zhao Lusi and William Chan are fronting the cast. This kicked off the hype train for the show’s launch among fans.
However, a short scene from the teaser made waves online almost instantly. In the viral bit, the actress smashes a Versace Medusa ’95 handbag at the male actor.
The scene took off across social apps, pushing #ZHAOLUSIxVERSACE trending all over. Zhao represents Versace worldwide. Not long after the clip hit the web, the exact same model was cleared out on one of China’s biggest digital shopping sites.
Fans are reacting to the Chinese drama's scene by saying it has given birth to a brand-new meme.
"And a meme was born .. luxury bag smacking meme! #LovesAmbition #zhaolusi," one user wrote.
Many netizens went ahead and added more similar reactions related to the actress using the Versace Medusa ‘95 bag to slap the other actor.
"Zhao Lusi is coming back! Can’t wait to finally see Love’s Ambition. The scene in which she uses the Versace Medusa ‘95 bag to slap the male actor is just ICONIC! What a diva! And the bag is already out of stock," a fan remarked.
"Come on #ZhaoLusi slaps those haters with your hermes handbag 👜😤 🤣. This is so satisfying 👏🎉 #LovesAmbition," a user mentioned.
"#Zhaolusi slapping versace bag Is now become a meme.. I FEEL SORRY TO THE ACTOR..ACTING IS REALLY HARD JOB. 😂😂😂," a person shared.
Other than the mentioned scene, fans are praising the trailer for its "spicy" and "complex plot" as well.
"The teaser is well made, it makes me curious and want to know more about it. I think it's a complex plot that i can't even guess what will happen next. I am looking forward to it a lot❤️🔥❤️🔥 ," a netizen said.
"Everything’s so spicy! My heart feels like breaking watching Xuyan and this is just the trailer?! 🥹," a viewer noted.
"Omg can feel so many angst already😭," another fan added.
More about Love’s Ambition
Zhao Lusi and William Chan are teaming up as leads for the first time in Love’s Ambition. They previously caught each other's attention on last year’s variety show, The Fairy Tales.
The drama's storyline follows Xu Yan (Zhao), a girl from a small town who moves to the city. She marries Shen Hao Ming (Chan), a city guy with a sharp edge. Their marriage encounters rough patches because of their different backgrounds and values, which leads to a split. Xu Yan then faces new challenges in her career and personal life.
Wan Peng also joins the cast, and Zhao Lusi reunites with Tang Xiaotian, her co-star from The Story of Pearl Girl. Young actor Fu Bohan is back too, having previously worked with Zhao in Who Rules the World and The Story of Pearl Girl. Notably, Fu played the young version of William Chan’s character in A Date with the Future.
No fixed launch date for Love’s Ambition has been revealed yet.