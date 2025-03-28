"Poor Lusi was seriously overworked"- Fans react as Zhao Lusi opens up about poor lifestyle with 2 hours sleep, dismissing her symptoms, & more

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi opened up about her poor lifestyle and sleep management, dismissing her symptoms and more in her new variety show Be Myself. In December 2024, she was taken to the hospital due to worsening health conditions.

As per the reports, she experienced paralysis, lack of speech, weight loss, and more while also suffering from mental health conditions. In Be Myself episode 1, released on March 28, 2025, Zhao Lusi admitted to her sleeping pattern and poor lifestyle during the filming of a drama series.

She said,

“It became to the point that I only needed to sleep around two hours every night before I went on to film my drama. I would film my drama, feel excited, and then go into this cycle. Film dramas, commercials, and return.”

She further added,

“I only slept for two hours every day. I thought it was alright even when I used up all my energy. I was living two days in one. I used to think like that, but afterwards, I realized a lifestyle like that was completely wrong."

Fans online expressed their concerns about Zhao Lusi and her previous health condition. However, they were relieved she was focusing on her recovery through the show.

"I can’t believe at the moment she thought 2 hours of sleep was sufficient to function. Poor Lusi was seriously overworked that she didn’t get a mental break to even process. Let alone let her body catch up," a fan said.

"Adequate sleep is the most important part of healthy living. Sad that she had to go through this health scare, but happy that she learned her lesson and improved on her health," a fan stated.

"i cant imagine sleeping so little for so long. I slept 4h for 2 nights in a row and i ended up sleeping for 10h straight as soon as i could. I wish no one had to live like this, sleep is the most important thing, im happy at least shes recovering now :( shes my fav actress," a user stated.

Fans were relieved to see that Zhao Lusi is recovering and filming Be Myself.

"I love Lusi she’s a great actress that can act naturally next is Bai Lu. I’m sad for her may she get the healing she deserves," a fan wrote.

"I’m glad she’s taking care of herself now," a netizen said.

"ROSY HEALING JOURNEY," a user said.

Zhao Lusi gets honest about dismissing being discomforted to feel “normal” like others in Be Myself

Zhao Lusi's public welfare show, Be Myself, aired the first episode on March 27, 2025, on Mango TV. She is joined by child actress Fu Bohan on the journey to the mountains, learning about regional culture and lifestyle to obtain self-healing.

The Hidden Love actor opened up about her struggles with being unable to express her feelings. She stated that she hid her discomfort to be like others unless another person shared their feelings, which made her realize that it was normal.

She spoke about going up the mountains and ignored her discomfort until Fu Bohan opened up about feeling dizzy.

She said,

“Actually, I was already feeling discomfort after we drove past the high-altitude mountains. I dismissed it and thought it was just a feeling that I'll experience when I'm near the mountains. I thought it might also be because I didn't sleep well the previous night... It was only after this little boss (Fu Bohan) said, "Why do I feel discomfort and dizzy?" and then I 'suddenly' felt so unwell too. I just wanted to 'feel the same as everybody".

She further shared her past experience of being unable to express herself.

She said,

“In the past, when I said I was uncomfortable, it was when I truly was in great discomfort. Then, everybody would ask, "What's happened? Did something happen? Nothing happened. I just felt different from others… But if someone were to say they feel uncomfortable, I'd start to feel relieved that everyone feels the same. It's a normal thing. Feeling discomfort in a high-altitude zone is normal."

Previously, Zhao Lusi opened up about her journey of battling depression through medications and self-healing. Besides this, she also revealed not being able to film any shows, dramas, or films. Zhao Lusi explained she can not retain any memories, making it challenging for her to memorize scripted dialogues.

Meanwhile, Be Myself airs every Thursday on Mango TV.

