"She doesn't deserve any of this"- Fans slam KU Media as Zhao Lusi shares anxiety and depression diagnosis report amidst ongoing feud

On August 3, 2025, Hidden Love star Zhao Lusi left fans heartbroken and furious after she revealed her recent mental health report on a Chinese social media platform, Weibo. This public revelation comes from her conflict with the management company KU Media.Zhao Lusi shared a certified psychological assessment from July 16, 2025, that confirmed she is suffering from anxiety and depression. She released her results to prove that her condition is not an exaggeration. She included official documents from a psychological testing center in Jiujiang.The report showed a Somatic Anxiety score of 27 and a Psychic Anxiety score of 32.Fans were stunned that Zhao Lusi felt the need to go to such lengths. They said no one should be pushed to release medical documents just to justify their emotional state. An X user, @petalsfawn, wrote,&quot;oh my god rosy :(( she shouldn’t have to reveal her private info wtf she doesn’t deserve any of this i hope she takes care.&quot;Social media was flooded with support for Zhao Lusi as fans expressed heartbreak, anger, and solidarity. There was widespread criticism of her agency. Netizens pointed out that the company likely forced Zhao Lusi to take this drastic step.&quot;now we know why zhao lusi felt the need to reveal such a private medical report to desperately prove that she is ill. xu zhe (ku's cfo) has been going around the industry, saying that she's faking her illness,&quot; an X user wrote. &quot;So sad the company is the reason she feel the need to publish all this. Its such a personal matter,&quot; a fan added.&quot;I'm not even following her at all, but if Chinese entertainment industry thinks the usual dirty tricks they played to this actress w huge global following will go unnoticed world wide, they should think again. This business model has always been embarrassing,&quot; a netizen remarked.&quot;With everything Zhao Lusi is going through that's very understandable. Just imagine if she can get that corrupt company off her back. She would be so much better. Let's pray for that,&quot; another one said. Others condemned the stigma surrounding mental health that made such disclosure feel necessary in the first place.&quot;just how f***ed up that she felt the need to reveal her private medical report just to desperately prove that she's still ill . even more heartbreaking when you see how hard she's been trying over the last eight months to get better through her own willpower,&quot; a user commented. &quot;Something so private and she had to expose her vulnerability just because they keep spreading lies about her,&quot; a fan added.&quot;The fact that she has to bring out receipts to show that she is still suffering bcoz of the bully and still, her agency and netizens continue to bully her is really heartbreaking. I really can't comprehend this behavior,&quot; another one said.More about Zhao Lusi’s ongoing conflict with KU MediaThe release of the anxiety report is the latest development in Zhao Lusi’s ongoing dispute with her agency, KU Media. The actress first accused her management of emotional manipulation, financial exploitation, and workplace mistreatment. She claimed that she had suffered in silence for years.According to Zhao Lusi, she signed a renewed contract with the company in 2022 with the promise that her personal studio would be returned to her. She also alleged that the label accused her of faking her illness recently. As translated by an X user, @wonwoncity, Zhao Lusi wrote on Weibo,&quot;I’ve waited until now and still haven’t received any communication. 2 years ago, I stupidly renewed my contract, and now there’s a 4 years financial agreement in place. So they’re not in a hurry and I’m the only one left suffering.&quot;She continued,&quot;Due to a sudden illness, I was forced to cancel some brand endorsements and reduce my filming workload. They kept saying they would take responsibility for my unexpected illness, but in the end, I had to pay the price. Can they really just take money from my studio without any negotiation?&quot;She also revealed that she was pressured into signing ambiguous financial agreements and that the company continued to operate under her studio’s name without her involvement.Zhao Lusi claimed she had to pay a large fee after pulling out of endorsements due to health issues, despite being unwell at the time. She also described the agency’s environment as toxic, as there allegedly were attempts to isolate her from collaborators and a general lack of emotional support during personal hardships.KU Media responded to her initial post with a statement denying wrongdoing. They insisted that they had always supported her and maintained a professional relationship.Zhao fired back with a second post where she dismantled their claims point by point. She also included the screenshot evidence and timelines.KU Media has yet to issue any further clarification or apology. As of now, fans continue to rally behind Zhao.