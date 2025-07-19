  • home icon
  K-Pop
  • "I can confidently say that I did not lie": Boys 2 Planet Kim Geon-woo’s alleged bullying victim publishes evidence to back accusation

"I can confidently say that I did not lie": Boys 2 Planet Kim Geon-woo's alleged bullying victim publishes evidence to back accusation

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 19, 2025 13:05 GMT
Kim Geon-woo from Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Kim Geon-woo from Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On Saturday, July 19, the netizen who previously rolled out an alleged exposé on the Boys 2 Planet K trainee and centre, Kim Geon-woo, added evidences to their accusations. The exposé conveyed that he was a bully during his time as a trainee under "B Company", affecting many other trainees' mental health.

Additionally, the netizen also talked about the trainee allegedly engaged in acts of embezzlement by going on fully funded international trips by the company, and also gaining many other benefits due to the alleged favoritism. With their exposé, they also explained that they wanted the trainee to depart from the show and apologize for his actions.

Here's part of the statement they released along with their latest exposé additions on Kim Geon-woo:

"I can confidently say that I did not lie. To be honest, I'm afraid of what lies ahead and what additionally damages I may face. However, I will not back down and conceal the truth simply because the odds are not in my favor. I would like to take this opportunity to thank many of those who mustered up the courage to help me."
Following the same, the netizen topped up their exposé by releasing evidence, showing how much the fellow trainees were affected. The documents included the therapist's notes of the netizen, who had been taking professional help after the alleged incident.

According to the therapist's notes, the netizen had been suffering from severe stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Here's what the therapist's note stated:

"The patient experiences frequent frustration and anger and cannot control their emotions. They suffer from severe stress, anxiety, and insomnia. The patient is also stressed from their physical health problems, including migraines, back and neck pain, etc."
It continued to state:

"The patient is worried about their future and career. They have auditions coming up. The patient is concerned about getting into a bad company again after their experience at a company where the employees gave some trainees preferential treatment while unfairly firing others."

The therapist also added that the patient had been struggling to sleep after realizing that their former bully Kim Geon-woo had now garnered recognition and attention as Boys 2 Planet K's centre.

Alleged victim asks for resolution following their exposé on Boys 2 Planet K trainee, Kim Geon-woo

Following their expose on Kim Geon-woo and the release of the evidences, the netizen also explained that they were not interested in taking the issue legally. This was because they were not interested in revealing their identity or putting other trainees' identity on the line.

However, they said they only expected a rebuttal or an apology letter from the trainee. They expected Kim Geon-woo to accept, acknowledge, and apologize for allegedly engaging in activities such as bullying and embezzlement. Here's what the netizen's post expressed:

"We wish for a proper statement from Kim Geon Woo, such as a rebuttal or an apology, as well as for his departure from the program. We do not wish to blow this out of proportion."
They continued:

"Should Kim Geon Woo claim innocence, it could then lead to a formal investigation which would mean the disclosure of my identity and personal information as well as the identities and personal information of many other trainees who spent those days with me. If this situation reaches that stage, it would inflict additional damages on the victims."
The netizen concluded their statement on Kim Geon-woo by expressing:

"If this case were to undergo a formal investigation, it could reveal the identities of numerous employees who simply watched the bullying unfold, not to mention the other trainees who went through similar experiences. I do not wish to hurt those who have moved on from this incident."
On the other hand, Mnet's production team for Boys 2 Planet released a statement expressing that they were currently looking into the facts of this incident.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
