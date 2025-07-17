Where to stream Boys 2 Planet online? Korean and Chinese release schedule, airtime, & all you need to know

On Thursday, July 17, the airtime schedule and other streaming-related information about Boys 2 Planet, Mnet's upcoming reality survival show, were released. The show, which stands as the second sequel of Boys Planet, is expected to premiere on July 17 and 18. Here's the timings for both the Korean and Chinese sections of Boys 2 Planet:

Planet K - July 17, 9:20 PM KST

Planet C - July 18, 9:20 PM KST

A new episode of the show is also expected to be rolled out every Thursday and Friday following its premiere. While certain regions might experience restrictions in streaming, here are the platforms through which fans and interested viewers can catch the livestream of the show: YouTube's BOYS II PLANET, Mnet K-POP channel, Mnet Plus, TVING for Korea-based viewers, and ABEMA for Japan-based viewers.

On the other hand, the VOD, otherwise known as Video On Demand, versions of the livestream will be available on the following platforms, and people can access the same based on their regions:

TVING - Korea-based viewers

Mnet Plus (Global)

ABEMA (Japan-based viewers

Viu - For viewers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Southern Africa, Australia, and New Zealand

FPT Play - Vietnam-based viewers

IQIYI - Taiwan-based viewers

VIKI - For viewers from America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and India

The following article will unveil more details about Mnet's upcoming reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet.

All you need to know about Mnet's upcoming reality survival show, Boys 2 Planet

Boys 2 Planet is the second sequel to Mnet's previously released reality survival show, Boys Planet, which ultimately led to the debut of ZEROBASEONE. With the upcoming series, the aim is to create a global K-pop boy group through a competition between 154 participants.

The contestants come from two different sections: Planet K and Planet C. While Planet K consists of 80 Korean participants, Planet C holds around 74 participants. The show operates on the concept of a twin project, where two audition programs for the Korean and Chinese divisions will be held separately but simultaneously.

The two shows are eventually expected to converge into one audition program as Boys 2 Planet nears its end. Before its premiere, Mnet revealed all the faces of the participants and also held the voting for the show's first mission, Blind Pick. During this mission, fans and netizens were required to vote for eight contestants.

Following the same, the votes were cumulated together to find the first Top 8 for Boys 2 Planet. The results of the same were also announced on June 12, and here's the Top 8 trainees of the sequel series for the first mission, Blind Pick:

Yoo Kang-min

Lee Sang-won

Yi Chen

Kim Jun-seo

Chung Sang-hyeon

Seo Won

Lee Hyeop

Zhao Guang Xu

Additionally, on June 12, all 154 contestants from both divisions, Planet K and Planet C, came together for a global showcase of their signal song called HOLA SOLAR. As the premiere of the show nears, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to it.

