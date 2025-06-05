From ONESTAR to SISTAR's Hyolyn: Mnet's Boys II Planet unveils full 10-mentor lineup ahead of premiere

Mnet’s upcoming idol survival show Boys II Planet is back with a new format and an impressive mentor lineup. The sequel to Boys Planet and Girls Planet 999, this latest installment divides participants into two teams, Planet K and Planet C, before merging them into one global group.

Slated to premiere on July 17 and 18, 2025, the show will feature ten expert mentors, including names like Kim Jae-joong, Hyolyn, Lee Seok-hoon, and Justhis.Mnet’s chosen mentors for Boys II Planet reflect experience across multiple fields.

Lee Seok-hoon (SG Wannabe) returns to train Planet K alongside dancer Kinky and choreographer Kany. Planet C will be guided by soloist Kim Jae-joong, Kep1er’s Xiaoting, and choreographer Jrick.

Meanwhile, Lim Han-byul (aka Onestar), Hyolyn, Baek Koo-young, and rapper Justhis will mentor both Planet K and C of Boys II Planet, ensuring cross-division consistency.

The competition will unfold with vocal, rap, and dance challenges. The program was originally conceptualized to form two debut groups tailored to different markets. However, Mnet announced a shift during early production, merging the “K” (Korean) and “C” (Chinese) teams into a single competition path.

Notably, ZEROBASEONE’s Han Bin and Zhang Hao, who rose to fame through Season 1, are set to appear as supportive idol mentors with insight from their journey. All contestants will compete for spots in one final global group, with episodes initially showing both sides before combining their storylines.

Boys II Planet: Detailed mentor roles & new format

Boys II Planet has finally revealed its mentor lineup ahead of the show’s premiere this July. The series, which follows the success of Boys Planet, is set to return with a bolder format combining global contestants under one unified debut group.

Unlike its predecessor, Boys II Planet will merge two initially parallel competitions into one path leading to a single global boy group. Here is a detailed breakdown of Boys II Planet's mentors:

Lee Seok-hoon (Planet K)

A vocalist from SG Wannabe, Lee Seok-hoon, returns as a mentor after previously appearing in Produce 101 Season 2 and Boys Planet. He is known for his powerful voice and grounded mentorship style. Lee will guide trainees on vocal strength and singing style.

Kinky (Planet K)

A member of the dance group Team EO-DDAE, Kinky is widely recognized from Street Man Fighter. With his distinctive style and choreography, he’s expected to challenge contestants with bold, high-level routines.

Kany (Planet K)

An international choreographer with roots in Senegal and France, Kany has worked with stars such as Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and Korean groups like BADVILLAIN and VIVIZ. She infuses African dance into her work, creating a unique blend of global rhythm.

Kim Jaejoong (Planet C)

Former TVXQ and JYJ member Jaejoong brings years of experience to the show. Kim is the founder of iNKODE and is a regular feature in a variety shows, he’s praised for his sincerity and leadership, and will play a pivotal role guiding trainees through their development.

Xiaoting (Planet C)

Kep1er’s Xiaoting returns to Boys II Planet's mentor seat after debuting through Girls Planet 999. Her firsthand audition experience and multilingual skills make her a relatable guide for global contestants, especially those from Chinese-speaking regions.

Jrick (Planet C)

A K-pop choreographer, Jrick has worked with major acts and is set to offer powerful and synchronized choreography coaching to contestants.

Onestar / Lim Han-byul (Both)

A soloist and former Monday Kiz member, Lim Han-byul is known for his emotional range and vocal expertise. As a crossover mentor, he’ll evaluate vocals and stage presence across both planets.

Hyolyn (Both)

Former SISTAR leader Hyolyn brings a blend of performance mastery and experience as a solo artist. She’ll help shape contestants into confident and dynamic idols ready for the big stage.

Back Koo-young (Both)

A top SM Entertainment choreographer, Back Koo-young, has worked with EXO, TVXQ, Girls’ Generation, and more. His experience with group choreography will be instrumental in sharpening contestants’ performance skills.

JUSTHIS (Both)

A respected figure in Korean hip-hop, JUSTHIS brings sharp critique and rap training to the mix. His mentorship will be crucial in helping trainees build lyrical identity and rhythm on stage.

Special Idol Masters: Han Bin & Zhang Hao (ZEROBASEONE)

Having gone through Boys Planet themselves, Han Bin and Zhang Hao offer valuable insights and emotional support to contestants of Boys II Planet. Their presence bridges the gap between trainees and debut-level idols, setting a motivating example.

Boys II Planet’s signal song will be revealed on June 12, and Planet K and Planet C will premiere on July 17 and 18, respectively. With intense evaluations and a revamped format, Boys II Planet aims to deliver an exciting idol survival show.

