BOYS II PLANET: Release date, rumored participants, and all we know so far

On May 13, MNET finally unveiled a teaser for its upcoming music survival show Boys II Planet. The show will feature two groups, K and C, with contestants from South Korea and China, respectively. Two separate audition programs in two languages will be broadcast simultaneously.

Boys II Planet is a survival show that is a prequel to Boys Planet, the show that gave us the group ZEROBASEONE. The show will pit the contestants against each other and test them in different niches that are required to become a music idol. From singing and dancing to group activities and communication with the audience, the boys will be vetted on all parameters that go into making a popular and successful idol.

This is the first of its kind global K-pop twin project, where two boy groups will debut at the same time. Boys II Planet K will be first broadcast on July 17, and Boys II Planet C will be first broadcast on July 18.

Who are the reported participants of MNET's Boys II Planet?

The rumored participant list of Boys II Planet consists of members of several K-pop boy groups like Dongheon and Gyehyeon of VERIVERY (as reported by Star News Korea), Heechan and Harry-June of DKB, Lee Hyeop and Dongyun of DRIPPIN, Junseo of WEi, Junmin and Leejeong of WHIB, and Seowon of NINE.i for the K group.

On May 9, Junseo of WEi was revealed to have taken a temporary pause from WEi group activities "due to personal reasons." It is unclear if this pause means that he will be joining the MNET show.

Guo Zhen, Zheng Ren Yu, Jie Yu Xin, Sun Jia Yang, Lynn Lynn, Suren, He Jun Jin, Hu Han Wen, Yi Chen, and Krystian Wang, among others, are rumored to be a part of the Chinese participants' lineup, as reported on MyDramaList. An official confirmation is awaited from MNET about the same.

NewsPrime Korea reported that there will be a 5-year contract for the idols who debut from this survival show, unlike ZEROBASEONE's (ZB1) 2-and-a-half-year contract. This increase in the contract tenure will certainly result in an increment in profits and subsequent income for the group.

This show also marks the first time that Chinese idols and Korean idols will be performing together. Owing to the past ban by China on Korean entertainment, the activities have been nearly zero. However, with the recent lifting of the ban, the pathways to Korea-China collaborations for the entertainment business have certainly opened up anew.

