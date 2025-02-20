Secret Relationships starring WEi's Kim Jun-seo, Cha Sun-hyung, and more: Release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Playlist Korea released a set of three character posters for the upcoming Korean BL drama Secret Relationships. The posters, featuring the four lead men in pairs of two, were released on February 19, 2025.

Secret Relationships follows Da-on (played by WEi's Kim Jun-seo), a corporate employee who finds himself at a crossroads after getting attention from three different men simultaneously. It will be available to stream on Watcha, FOD, GagaOOLala, and iQIYI from February 27, 2025.

For the uninitiated, the term BL means 'boy love.' A BL drama is a romance story between men. These dramas are usually lesser in duration and number of episodes as compared to other regular prime-time dramas.

In the first character poster for Secret Relationships, the caption reads,

"I keep looking at you and it bothers me."

Joo Su-on is looking at Jeong Da-on. But Jeong Da-on is looking elsewhere. The caption questions whether Jeong Da-on will ever look at Joo Su-on.

In the second poster, the caption is:

"It's not over yet, let's start again."

Kim Su-hyeon grabs Da-on's chin, and his vision is intense. But Da-on is looking elsewhere with a sad look on his face. In the third and final character poster, the caption is,

"You are the kind of person who just needs to receive from me."

Shin Jae-min pats Da-on's head with a fond smile on his face. Da-on looks up at Jae-min with a surprised expression on his face.

Secret Relationships: Plot, cast, and everything you need to know

Secret Relationships follows Da-on, who works hard to rise from his impoverished conditions. He gets into loggerheads with Seong-hyeon, a wealthy colleague at work, over his frugal ways of living. But an encounter with Da-on's family and the realization behind his frugal ways leads to Seung-hyeon getting closer to Da-on.

Da-on's former tutor, Jae-min, makes a comeback, and Da-on is at a crossroads with his feelings. The drama will focus on the complex nature of relationships in a professional setting.

The video teasers showcase a story packed with emotions of longing, unsaid feelings, anger, and angst. Da-on looks like a docile person who has yet to understand his heart completely. The other three characters are in stark contrast to Da-on's softness.

WEi's Kim Jun-seo plays the lead, Da-on, whereas Cha Sun-hyung is Seong-hyeon, Kim Ho-young is Jae-min, and Cha Jung-woo is Su-hyeon. The first video teaser for the drama was released on February 6, 2025, and since then, the makers have steadily released video teasers and behind-the-scenes photos from the drama.

Secret Relationships is adapted from a BL webtoon of the same name by McQueen Studio. Yang Kyung-hee, who has previously directed BL dramas like The Time of Fever and Kissable Lips, is the director. Jung Soo-hyeon, who has written Tastefully Yours and Hope or Dope, helmed the screenwriting for this drama.

Kim Jun-seo is known popularly for being the dancer and vocalist in the K-pop group WEi. Secret Relationships will be his first role in a fictional story. He has participated in several variety shows in the past. Cha Jung-woo was earlier seen in dramas like Branding in Songsu and The Tale of Lady Ok. Cha Sun-hyung was loved for his roles in the drama Nevertheless and The Blue House Family.

