All you need to know about the Korean BL drama A Shoulder to Cry On

A Shoulder to Cry On is a new Korean BL drama that was released on March 15, 2023. It’s a seven-episode drama made by Picturesque. The drama is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name, created by Dongmul.

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster OMEGA X has won their lawsuit against Spire Entertainment, all contracts will be suspended. OMEGA X has won their lawsuit against Spire Entertainment, all contracts will be suspended. https://t.co/P4hs6nZZW3

The Korean BL drama was originally supposed to be released in 2022, however, due to issues surrounding the main leads' K-pop group, the drama was postponed. The main leads of the drama are from the band Omega X, who were recently in the news due to the mistreatment and abuse they had suffered at the hands of their previous company. Luckily, they were able to sue the agency and exit out of their contracts, however, the members have decided to continue on as a group.

Korean BL drama A Shoulder to Cry On tells the story of two high school students who go from enemies-to-lovers

Genre

A Shoulder to Cry On is a high school rom-com BL drama whose main focus is the enemies-to-lovers trope. Despite being a coming-of-age youth drama, the show has triggering elements such as manipulation and psychological trauma.

Plot

A Shoulder to Cry On is a high school BL drama that follows the lives of archer Lee Da-yeol, a quiet recluse, and class president Jo Tae-hyun, who is a popular boy at the school.

Da-yeol gets caught up in a rumor created by Tae-hyun, who tells the school nurse that the former tried to make out with the latter to save himself when he gets caught by Da-yeol fooling around in the nurse’s office.

Before Da-yeol can correct the misunderstanding, the rumor spreads throughout school, jeopardizing his archery scholarship, however, Tae-hyun doesn’t seem remorseful of his actions.

This is the beginning of their love-hate relationship, as Tae-hyun takes Da-yeol as a soft target and enjoys teasing him, while the latter fails miserably at trying to avoid him.

Cast

The main roles of Da-yeol and Tae-hyun are played by Omega X members Kim Jae-han and Shin Ye-chan, respectively. Jae-han is also the leader of the group, while Ye-chan is the maknae. A Shoulder to Cry On is both members’ debut drama.

Release day and time

The new episode of the drama airs every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 am KST. The show will have seven episodes in total, with an airtime of 30 minutes each, and will end on March 29, 2023.

Where to watch

The show can be watched on Watcha, TVING, and Wavve for people residing in South Korea. International fans can enjoy the show on Viki and GagaOOLala. However, there might be some delays as to when the show will be uploaded on these websites.

Webtoon

A Shoulder to Cry On is adapted from a webtoon of the same name, written and illustrated by Dongmul, which is available on Lehzin for reading. The webtoon has 30 chapters in total, with 28 chapters for the main story and two side stories.

Webtoon adaptations of Korean BLs became increasingly popular after the roaring success of the Korean BL drama Semantic Error.

Omega X members have not only acted in the drama A Shoulder to Cry On, but have also taken part in the production and singing of the OSTs for the show, such as Come Together, You Again, and Comfort.

