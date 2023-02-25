My School President: A Thai BL drama with a refreshing take on high school romance

My School President is GMMTV’s latest school romance Thai BL drama, which aired its last episode on February 24, 2023. Starring industry newbies Gemini Norawit Titicharoenrak and Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul, the Thai BL drama is a breath of fresh air for veteran BL viewers.

eva 🎸 @threeroar my school president is so beautiful to watch. it's one of the rare shows where teenage love actually feels like teenage love. it gives us excellent music performances EVERY episode. it has no toxic character. #MySchoolPresidentEP6 had my jaw on the floor. kudos to the msp team my school president is so beautiful to watch. it's one of the rare shows where teenage love actually feels like teenage love. it gives us excellent music performances EVERY episode. it has no toxic character. #MySchoolPresidentEP6 had my jaw on the floor. kudos to the msp team ❤️

Despite the school romance genre being overplayed in Thai BL dramas, My School President does an excellent job at keeping pace and staying true to the innocence of high school romance that is usually overlooked in most BL dramas. The entire main cast also consists of new blood from GMMTV, which helps give the show a refreshing look.

Lack of filler characters, an excellent cast, and 3 other reasons why My School President is a must-watch Thai BL drama

1) No filler characters

ross⁷ | FACE @fvlterjimin my school president is the best GREEN bl..let’s talks about; ALL characters are green flags, the cast for the moment ALL actors are green flags, the story is not toxic talks only about two people falling each other whit a dream. So pls support them <33 my school president is the best GREEN bl..let’s talks about; ALL characters are green flags, the cast for the moment ALL actors are green flags, the story is not toxic talks only about two people falling each other whit a dream. So pls support them <33 https://t.co/WNVctbqPQL

The drama has no unnecessarily hateful or toxic characters with one dimensional personalities, who are solely introduced to make the main leads’ lives hell.

Usually, in Thai BL dramas, a female lead always tries to come in between the main couple, making the storyline predictable and uninteresting. The love triangle angle is overused. Thankfully, My School President did not have this issue at all. The show also did not fetishize the gay couples in the story or add any stereotypically queer characters that have been a staple in past Thai BL dramas.

2) Cheesy, but not in a bad way

durga @kthsorion i love my school president so much i missed this kinda cheesy fluff i need it in my life i love my school president so much i missed this kinda cheesy fluff i need it in my life

My School President was full of lovey-dovey moments that didn’t feel cringey. Despite many old-school romance tricks, such as wiping one’s partner’s mouth, being used in the show, it felt welcoming.

Even the over-dramatization of the flirtatious dialogs felt like a breath of fresh air because of its comedic delivery. Hence, if anyone is looking for a cute and hilarious Thai BL drama to binge-watch that will make them squeal, My School President should be at the top of the watchlist.

3) A simple and honest storyline

peej ✨ tds2 tix cutie ✨ @247daydreams I'm just so overwhelmed with My School President. I never thought a high school storyline could still teach me so many lessons at this age. The value of having a few really good friends, the importance of a supportive family, the passion to go after your dreams.. 1/n I'm just so overwhelmed with My School President. I never thought a high school storyline could still teach me so many lessons at this age. The value of having a few really good friends, the importance of a supportive family, the passion to go after your dreams.. 1/n

The storyline was uncomplicated and focused only on one thing: Tinn trying to hit on Gun and being whipped for the latter. It was a well-written story from start to finish with no loose ends. They even managed to flawlessly introduce new songs, sung by the actors, in every episode as part of the storyline that has a fanbase of its own.

No storyline got abandoned in the middle, and all the characters had an equal part to play in making the plot of My School President worth watching. Usually, a lot of these dramas lose the plot in the end and have a hard time giving the show a good ending. However, that was not the case for this drama. My School President had one of the most satisfying and honest endings possible, exceeding almost all the viewers’ expectations.

4) No unnecessary homophobic plotlines

old cat rue (ia) @3jtown my favorite thing about my school president the series is that most of them are just casually gay. homophobia doesn’t exist. you do you (loving men) my favorite thing about my school president the series is that most of them are just casually gay. homophobia doesn’t exist. you do you (loving men)

Many of the older Thai BL dramas produced by GMMTV and others have always had one of the main leads being straight but “turned gay” for the other main lead. This is not only an incorrect portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community but also has homophobic undertones.

My School President did a fantastic job portraying the sweet, untainted innocence of the high school romance between the two boys. The show also didn’t shy away from showcasing the realities and hardships that a gay couple can face. However, they did not make the challenges of the LGBTQ+ community the entire focus of the storyline and let the viewers enjoy a happy gay couple.

5) Phenomenal cast

V @dalgonamjune Gemini and fourth have such good chemistry

GMMTV really lucked out when they got these two together



I still can’t believe how they managed to get the best of GMMTV on one show Gemini and fourth have such good chemistryGMMTV really lucked out when they got these two togetherI still can’t believe how they managed to get the best of GMMTV on one show

The show has had a great cast, especially the two main leads, Fourth and Gemini. Despite being only 18, the two actors manage to get the most complex scenes right. Moreover, they play off each others’ energy so well that they are able to do justice to their characters. According to the director, the majority of their scenes together are improvised.

The two are also acting as a side couple in GMMTV’s show Moonlight Chicken, which showcases their versatility as actors. Despite playing high school kids on this show as well, one can see the contrast in energy in a rom-com like My School President as opposed to a slice-of-life drama like Moonlight Chicken.

For all those who have fallen in love with the show, as well as Fourth and Gemini, and are upset over the show's ending, should keep their spirits intact as viewers will get to see Tinn and Gun on-screen again in GMMTV’s compilation Thai BL show, Our Skyy 2.

