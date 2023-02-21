Moonlight Chicken episode 4 recap: Alan brings trouble in Wen and Jim’s relationship

Moonlight Chicken is a Thai BL drama in the Midnight Series trilogy, along with Dirty Laundry and Midnight Motel. The BL drama airs on GMMTV’s official YouTube channel every Wednesday and Thursday.

Episode 3 of Moonlight Chicken showed viewers the backstory of how Jim’s diner came to be and why he has a hard time trusting people, which is why he doesn’t want to pursue anything serious with Wen at the moment. Relations between the two became further strained when Jim found out that the Marina Food Court project that will demolish his diner is being handled by Wen.

The episode ended with Wen and Jim reconciling and the bond between Li Ming and Heart becoming stronger, with the former staying the night at the latter’s place unbeknownst to both their families.

Moonlight Chicken episode 4 witnesses the blossoming and withering of romance

Episode 4 of Moonlight Chicken picks up where episode 3 left off. We get to see a montage of very soft and adorable exchanges between Li Ming and Heart as soon as they wake up. The two spent quite a while lazing in bed and playing around with each other. They’ve come a long way since episode 1, where they were at each other’s throats.

The third episode of Moonlight Chicken finally put a face to the name Alan, and his presence was strong throughout episode 4. The relationship between Alan and Wen was beautifully summarized by the latter always trying to distance himself from the former. It was clear from their exchanges that despite Wen having broken up with Alan, the latter is still in love with the former and is refusing to accept the break-up, often lashing out at his ex-boyfriend.

Despite having broken up, the two still live together, although Wen is planning on moving out soon. Wen is also contemplating having a serious conversation about furthering his relationship with Jim; however, his friend Gong reminded him to end his previous relationship properly before starting a new one.

Li Ming and Jim are still unable to agree on the Work and Travel plan proposed by the younger. Having not heard from Li Ming the whole night, Jim tries to snoop in his nephew’s room but stops, however, Li Ming catches him, and this results in a heated argument where Jim reminds him sternly to not raise his voice. Li Ming apologizes but questions his uncle about whether he’s truly happy just running the diner.

To make Li Ming happy, Heart tries to coax him out of his shell and starts a water fight with him which the former readily joins, leaving both of them drenched but feeling lighter. Li Ming and Heart are getting closer with the passing of each episode, but whether these feelings are just platonic or not seems to be the most important question. Episode 4 of Moonlight Chicken hints at the fact that Heart and Li Ming could possibly like each other just more than friends.

The diner gets together to celebrate Jim’s birthday, which helps mend the relationship between the uncle and nephew. Wen tries to get closer to Jim but gets shot down again, and he accepts his fate for the time being. However, Alan seems to be getting curious about Wen’s growing relationship with Jim and questions Gong about the same.

Unaware of the brewing disaster, Jim goes to the bank to seek out a loan; however, his financial situation isn’t secure enough to guarantee him one. He ends up meeting Alan, who works at the bank. Alan recognized Jim in an instant as the man from Wen’s Instagram story.

Alan later arrives at Jim’s diner while Wen and Jim are decorating the place for Christmas, causing a scene and injuring Wen in the process. He confronted Jim and forcefully questioned the nature of his relationship with Wen. Tired of the mess, Jim asks them both to leave, and a furious Alan and a distraught Wen leave Jim alone to collect his thoughts.

Gaipa’s inner turmoil about being gay and pursuing Jim is also shown in a touching scene between him and his mother, who rallies behind him and is very supportive of her son’s sexuality, encouraging him to be who he is.

Episode 4 of Moonlight Chicken also shows Heart and Li Ming sneaking out of the former’s house and going on a joyride. Li Ming also took Heart to a Christmas mass event for the deaf, which made the latter feel seen for the first time.

The preview for the fifth episode of Moonlight Chicken would probably be a tragic one, with Heart getting into an accident while out with Li Ming, which might jeopardize their future relationship.

Episode 5 of the Thai BL drama will air on Wednesday, February 22, at 6 pm (TH) and 6 am ET.

