5 moments between Semantic Error actors Jaechan and Seoham that show off their chemistry

Semantic Error is a BL (Boy's Love) novel-turned-eight-episode-drama series starring Park Seoham as Jang Jae-young and Park Jaechan as Chu Sang-woo, two college students with drastically different personalities from one another. However, due to extraneous situations, they constantly find themselves around each other.

The story revolves around the walls they’ve created around themselves and how the other manages to make those walls crumble. It’s an enemies-to-lovers story like no other, with a stoic Sang-woo and erratic Jae-young going toe-to-toe in every situation and somehow falling in love.

Semantic Error actor Park Seoham and DKZ member Jaechan have grown extremely close since the end of their very successful show. Their off-screen bromance gives tough competition to their on-screen romance.

The two get along like two peas in a pod despite Seoham being eight years older than Jaechan.

Five special moments between Semantic Error’s Jaechan and Seoham that every fan should know about

1) The kiss scene in Semantic Error

Originally, the script for Semantic Error did not include any skinship between the actors according to the director, however, their off-screen chemistry was so great that Park Seoham insisted on a kiss scene to make the romantic scenes more believable. His co-star also agreed as the two characters are passionate people and without a kiss scene, the roles wouldn’t be done justice.

Their high level of comfort and trust in each other led to the culmination of an unscripted kiss scene. Even in the epilog, the kiss scene was unscripted and the director mentioned that both Seoham and Jaechan were so immersed in their roles that they went with the flow of what they felt was right in the moment.

2) Perfume gift

The DKZ member is very sensitive to smell, usually preferring light perfumes for this reason and is reportedly very picky while choosing scents.

In his Elle Korea interview, he revealed that Seoham had gifted him the Do Son perfume, which went on to become his favorite perfume as it’s the scent he feels most drawn to. Fans of the show were amazed by how well his co-star knew him. The K-pop idol also went on to adoringly name the perfume Sniffy as he grew very attached to the gift.

3) Shared wardrobe

Jaechan has not only taken over Seoham’s heart but also his wardrobe, with most of the older actor’s hoodies and shirts finding their way into Jaechan’s closet.

It is a running joke amongst fans that Seoham only gets to wear new outfits around his co-star once before it mysteriously vanishes. The DKZ member is proud of his acts of theft as he enjoys the feeling of drowning in oversized clothing, as he revealed in a V LIVE broadcast.

4) Milkis couple

Seoham had always found the DKZ members cute and had even wanted to buy them drinks because he was fascinated by the K-pop group. During a behind-the-scenes moment on Semantic Error, it was revealed that the actor had even bought Milkis, a Korean milk soda, for all the members backstage at a music show.

It was by complete fate that his fellow co-star on Semantic Error would also turn out to be a DKZ member who is a huge fan of Milkis. Since then, they have been termed the Milkis couple, and Seoham has expressed numerous times how glad he was to partner with someone he felt comfortable around.

5) A family affair

During the Korean Lunar New Year, Jaechan invited Seoham to eat with his family as the latter’s family lived outside of Seoul and the DKZ member’s mother had asked him to invite his co-star over for a family meal.

Jaechan capitalized on the opportunity to celebrate together with Seoham who would’ve otherwise spent the Lunar New Year by himself and invited him over to spend the festival at his house. This was one of the most defining moments in their friendship which solidified their strong bond, according to Seoham.

At present, Seoham is in the military completing his mandatory conscription while the DKZ member is busy with his group activities. Although Semantic Error had a complete ending, due to the thunderous appreciation it received, fans are hoping to get a season 2 once Seoham has completed his military service.

