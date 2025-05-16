EPEX member Keum Dong-hyun's sudden pause in group activities drew backlash towards C9 Entertainment. On May 16, 2025, the agency issued an official statement informing fans that Keum Dong-hyun, aka Keum, will immediately halt all his activities, citing personal issues as a reason, and is expected to return once the matter is resolved.

The agency stated:

“Due to KEUM's personal reasons, his activities will be suspended until related matters are settled. EPEX will be promoting as a 7-member group starting today. We kindly ask for the understanding of all fans.”

Notably, the popular CJ ENM survival program Boys Planet, which produced ZEROBASEONE, is set to return with the title BOYS II PLANET. Lesser-known K-pop group members or idols who aim to restart their careers are often seen joining survival programs and re-debuting in new groups.

Keum Dong-hyun has previously participated in the well-known survival show Produce X 101, which produced X1 in 2019, but could not make it to the final line-up. The show caught up in controversy over manipulating votes and rankings allegations, which led to X1's disbandment in 2020.

Fans speculate that the idol may appear on BOYS II PLANET and have expressed their disagreement with the same. Fans believe that the abrupt suspension of activities could be related to the upcoming Mnet show.

Given Keum Dong-hyun's past experience, fans are against his alleged participation in the upcoming show and have expressed their disappointment in the agency. Notably, C9 Entertainment has not confirmed whether he would compete on BOYS II PLANET.

"Is he joining Boys Planet 2?" a fan asked on X.

Many netizens shared similar responses.

"This ain't some type of game we wanted to play. i always wanted epex's popularity, but if it will put his mental and physical health into risk once AGAIN, then i would rather see epex on the status they have now. they are known, they are love. that's enough for us," a fan added.

"He literally stepped down as an mc ao he could focus on epex activities and then this happens yeah sure," a user mentioned.

"NAHHHHH YOU ARE NOT PUTTING ANOTHER ONE OF MY PRODUCE KIDS ON BOYS PLANET!!!!!!!!!! DONGHYUN WAS MY OG PICK!!! HE CAN'T GO THROUGH THAT TRAUMA AGAIN!!!!!" one remarked.

Fans urged fellow fans and potential viewers of the show not to vote for Keum Dong-hyun if he participates. This is a measure they are taking for him to stay with EPEX.

"hihi, i wanna kindly ask everyone here to NOT vote for keum from epex if he really is a contestant like what's being rumored. zeniths (epex fandom) are asking that he gets eliminated so he can return to his rightful group," a user stated.

"if keum is on boys planet istg no one vote for him in the nicest way possible he is keum from epex :( i cannot have keum away from the boys for that long im gonna sob," a fan wrote.

"Guys if Keum is on boys planet 2 let’s allow him to get exposure and maybe gain some new fans but he CANNOT DEBUT like that’s a 5 yr contract bro I cannot do w/o him for that long there’s no guarantee he’d even come back to epex…," a netizen mentioned.

More about EPEX's music release and Asia tour amid Keum Dong-hyun's group activities suspension

Keum Dong-hyun is a South Korean singer born on May 14, 2003, who marked his official debut in an eight-member boy band produced by C9 Entertainment named EPEX. Besides him, the group members are Wish, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang, and Jeff. The group dropped their first mini album named BIPOLAR Pt.1 : 불안의 서 (Prelude of Anxiety) on June 8, 2021.

On May 6, 2025, EPEX unveiled their new song, so nice with Joan. Moreover, the boy group also held their YOUTH DEFICIENCY concert at Gbox in Macau on May 3, 3025. The group was set to become the first K-pop band to perform in mainland China after the alleged end of the K-pop ban imposed in the country in 2016.

Additionally, the group was supposed to hold their concert on May 31, 2025, at Maaquu X CH8 Livehouse located in Fuzhou. However, C9 Entertainment announced on May 9 that the concert had been postponed due to local issues.

Notably, Keum Dong-hyun will not participate in the upcoming concerts, as per the recent update from the agency.

