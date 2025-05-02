China's CCTV reportedly plans major K-pop tour featuring BTS ahead of goup's military discharge, first since THAAD ban

On May 2, 2025, a report by NoCut News revealed that China’s state-run broadcaster CCTV has sent an official proposal to a South Korean concert planning company. They are reportedly inviting top K-pop groups for a large-scale concert tour across six major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, and Chengdu.

The event, which is being developed as a joint Korea-China cultural project to be broadcast on CCTV, is expected to draw up to 30,000 people per city. This marks the first time in nine years that a Chinese government-backed broadcaster is actively organizing K-pop performances on such a grand scale.

This could signal a potential end to the long-standing informal ban on Korean cultural content that was imposed following the 2016 THAAD missile defense dispute.

NoCut News suggests that CCTV’s wishlist includes BTS, SEVENTEEN, EXO, Stray Kids, and Treasure. A representative from a concert planning agency mentioned receiving an unexpected call from CCTV during China’s Labor Day holiday. Within hours, a formal document was sent for preparations. This document also grants permission to negotiate directly with Korean artists and manage broadcasting and promotional rights for the project.

The timing has sparked speculation that this concert initiative could be linked to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s anticipated visit to South Korea later this year for the APEC summit in Gyeongju, marking his first in 11 years. It is believed that lifting the cultural restrictions might serve as a diplomatic gesture.

Although a few Korean acts have recently performed in smaller venues, like EPEX and Homies, none have received state-level exposure in this manner. If approved, this plan will likely symbolize the full reopening of the market to Korean pop culture.

K-pop’s economic and cultural reentry into China gathers momentum ahead of BTS’ return

The possibility of a full-scale return of K-pop to China, particularly with BTS's anticipated group comeback in mid-2025, highlights major optimism within the entertainment industry. Companies such as HYBE, SM, and YG have experienced a significant surge in stock prices, with SM Entertainment increasing over 68% and HYBE jumping 28% since the start of the year.

Market analysts forecast that lifting China’s restrictions on Korean cultural content could boost annual revenue for Korean agencies by up to 30%. EPEX is scheduled to perform in Fuzhou on May 31, making them the first all-Korean group to hold a solo concert in China since the onset of the Hallyu ban. Meanwhile, recent events featuring TWICE, IVE, and NCT, which include fan meetings, suggest a thaw in the country's strict control over K-pop.

However, the joint tour led by CCTV, featuring stadium-level events, would signify a major shift. This indicates official government support for the reintroduction of K-pop onto the country's soil. China's live music industry, valued at over $2.2 billion last year, is projected to grow steadily, and Korean companies are set to capitalize on that expansion.

As BTS approaches the end of their military service and Blackpink gets ready for a new tour, the timing for a re-entry could not be more favorable. Analysts also note that K-pop, unlike traditional exports, remains insulated from trade tariffs. This makes it a reliable soft-power and economic tool even amid global tensions.

