TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki, ITZY, NCT Dream’s Renjun, & more: BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘Like Jennie’ dance challenge sparks a new trend in K-Pop

Recently, following the release of BLACKPINK Jennie's title track, like JENNIE, on March 7, the song has blown up on the internet. Many fans and netizens have been talking about the track's unique and addictive parts that keep them hooked on the same. Naturally, the choreography of the song has also taken over the internet, with several people participating on like JENNIE's dance challenge.
This was not just limited to fans, however. Soon after its release, many K-pop idols, such as TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Ni-ki, ITZY members, NCT Dream's Renjun, and more, released dance covers of the song through TikTok or Instagram Reels. Following the same, fans couldn't help but notice that the idol's new track has been growing as a trend in K-pop among the artists.
Here's a list of all the K-pop idols who've participated in the dance challenge so far:
- ENHYPEN's Ni-ki
- NCT Dream's Renjun
- KISS OF LIFE's Julie
- Lee Chaeyeon
- Kep1er's Dayeon
- NCT's Sion
- RIIZE's Shotaro
- IVE's Gaeul
- LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae
- &TEAM's Nicholas
- DKB's Yuku
- ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin
- Hearts2Hearts' Juun
- P1Harmony's Intak
- xikers' Hunter and Sumin
- LIGHTSUM's Sangah
- UNIS' Hyeonju
- AMPER&ONE's Kamden
- TWS' Kyungjun
- CIX's Seunghoon and Hyeoseok
- Billllie's Siyoon
- TRENDZ's Yechan and Leon e Ral
- YOUNITE's Eunsang
- CRAVITY's Taeyoung and Hyeongjun
- ONEPACT's Jongwoo
- PURPLE KISS's Ireh
- ARcC's Choihan
- EL7ZUP's Yeoreum
- ONF's Yuto
- TREASURE's Doyoung and Junghwan
- IZNA's Jaemin
- EVNNE's Hanbin
- THE BOYZ's Jacob, Sunwoo, and Eric
- XLOV's Haru and Rui
- ITZY's Yeji, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong
- SHINee's Key
- RESCENE's Zena
- GHOST9's Junhyung
- ILLIT's Iroha
- SOOJIN
- BADVILLAIN's Emma
- TXT's Yeonjun
- FANTASY BOYS
- XODIAC
- EPEX
- IVE
- TREASURE
- TWS
- UNIS
- TEMPTEST
- KickFlip
All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie and her recent solo activities
BLACKPINK's Jennie is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé. She stands as one of the rappers under BLACKPINK. However, in December 2023, following the members' contract expiration with YG Entertainment, they all decided to depart from the agency.
While BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment, the members have signed under new agencies or kickstarted their own labels for their solo activities. Even before their departure announcement, Jennie announced her own label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023. She also signed with Columbia Records in September 2024.
Therefore, her solo career has been supported by these two labels. In regards to her solo career, she made her debut in 2018 while being housed under YG Entertainment, called Solo. In 2023, she rolled out another song called You & Me. However, her first independent track was in October 2024 with the release of her song, Mantra.
She soon followed it up with the announcement of her first solo album, Ruby. The album's pre-release track, Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike was rolled out in January 2025, and the whole album was released on March 7. It consisted of a total of fifteen tracks. The song, like JENNIE, stands as the lead single for the same.