TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN’s Ni-ki, ITZY, NCT Dream’s Renjun, & more: BLACKPINK Jennie’s ‘Like Jennie’ dance challenge sparks a new trend in K-Pop

Recently, following the release of BLACKPINK Jennie's title track, like JENNIE, on March 7, the song has blown up on the internet. Many fans and netizens have been talking about the track's unique and addictive parts that keep them hooked on the same. Naturally, the choreography of the song has also taken over the internet, with several people participating on like JENNIE's dance challenge.

This was not just limited to fans, however. Soon after its release, many K-pop idols, such as TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Ni-ki, ITZY members, NCT Dream's Renjun, and more, released dance covers of the song through TikTok or Instagram Reels. Following the same, fans couldn't help but notice that the idol's new track has been growing as a trend in K-pop among the artists.

Here's a list of all the K-pop idols who've participated in the dance challenge so far:

ENHYPEN's Ni-ki

NCT Dream's Renjun

KISS OF LIFE's Julie

Lee Chaeyeon

Kep1er's Dayeon

NCT's Sion

RIIZE's Shotaro

IVE's Gaeul

LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae

&TEAM's Nicholas

DKB's Yuku

ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin

Hearts2Hearts' Juun

P1Harmony's Intak

xikers' Hunter and Sumin

LIGHTSUM's Sangah

UNIS' Hyeonju

AMPER&ONE's Kamden

TWS' Kyungjun

CIX's Seunghoon and Hyeoseok

Billllie's Siyoon

TRENDZ's Yechan and Leon e Ral

YOUNITE's Eunsang

CRAVITY's Taeyoung and Hyeongjun

ONEPACT's Jongwoo

PURPLE KISS's Ireh

ARcC's Choihan

EL7ZUP's Yeoreum

ONF's Yuto

TREASURE's Doyoung and Junghwan

IZNA's Jaemin

EVNNE's Hanbin

THE BOYZ's Jacob, Sunwoo, and Eric

XLOV's Haru and Rui

ITZY's Yeji, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong

SHINee's Key

RESCENE's Zena

GHOST9's Junhyung

ILLIT's Iroha

SOOJIN

BADVILLAIN's Emma

TXT's Yeonjun

FANTASY BOYS

XODIAC

EPEX

IVE

TREASURE

TWS

UNIS

TEMPTEST

KickFlip

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jennie and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé. She stands as one of the rappers under BLACKPINK. However, in December 2023, following the members' contract expiration with YG Entertainment, they all decided to depart from the agency.

While BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment, the members have signed under new agencies or kickstarted their own labels for their solo activities. Even before their departure announcement, Jennie announced her own label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023. She also signed with Columbia Records in September 2024.

Therefore, her solo career has been supported by these two labels. In regards to her solo career, she made her debut in 2018 while being housed under YG Entertainment, called Solo. In 2023, she rolled out another song called You & Me. However, her first independent track was in October 2024 with the release of her song, Mantra.

She soon followed it up with the announcement of her first solo album, Ruby. The album's pre-release track, Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike was rolled out in January 2025, and the whole album was released on March 7. It consisted of a total of fifteen tracks. The song, like JENNIE, stands as the lead single for the same.

