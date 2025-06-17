“K armys do not deserve BTS at all”- Fans outraged after attendees sells j-hope’s M Countdown pre-recording gifts online

On Tuesday, June 17, BTS' j-hope pre-recorded the performance of his latest single, Killin' It Girl, for Mnet’s M Countdown at CJ ENM Studio in Paju. During the same time, around 1000 ARMYs were gathered at the venue to watch the performance live and showcase their support towards him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As a return gift to the fans, the idol not only rented out a large studio for the fans to wait in before the kickstart of the pre-recording, but also sent them back home with a handful of gifts. Some gifts included lunch boxes, desserts, drinks, perfume sets, lip balm, photo cards, and more.

While fans and netizens continued to praise the idol for his generosity towards those who came to support, people were soon disappointed to find out that some attendees took the gifts home to sell online. May pointed out that some fans had been misusing the idol's thoughtful gift to them by using it to earn money.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"K armys do not deserve BTS at all.. they are not even armys"

Expand Tweet

"I’m not even shocked anymore. Bc i knew this was gonna happen" said a fan on X

"The disrespect….he don’t even finished recording…." added another fan

"Bighit needs to find those people and bann them from entery raffles . YOU DO NOT SELL FREE GIFTS U RECEIVED FROM THE BOYS" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens criticized the attendees for allegedly taking advantage of BTS' j-hope's gifts.

"It takes a special kind of a*shole to do this. Top Tier a*shole behavior" stated a fan

"Selling anyone’s sincere gift to you is DISTASTEFUL. Are they even ARMYs at this point" added an X user

"this happens always and i hit by the realization that some of you are spoiled ungrateful brats each time" said a netizen

"fans who make precious gifts as business don't deserve his love tbh." commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

Following his return from the mandatory military enlistment, BTS' j-hope slowly began to resume his activities in the industry. In October 2024, he started off by throwing the first pitch of the second game in the 2024 Korean Series in Gwangju, his hometown, for the match between KIA Tigers and Samsung Lions.

In November, j-hope was spotted at the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening in Seoul, South Korea. Following the same, most of his public appearances were limited to radio show interviews and Weverse livestreams. Around January 2025, he announced his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

The tour kicked off on February 27 and made several stops in cities worldwide, such as Osaka, London, Brooklyn, Taipei, Macau, Bangkok, and more. HOPE ON THE STAGE was concluded as of June 14, with his last concert at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. On the other hand, he also released several singles throughout the first half of 2025.

He released LV BAG in January 2025, a collaborative track with Don Toliver, as part of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris. In February and March, he released two other singles, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel and MONA LISA. Most recently, on June 13, he rolled out his latest collaborative single, Killin' It Girl with GloRilla.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the progression of BTS' j-hope's solo career in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More