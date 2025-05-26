DUI Police stop in Taipei leaves BTS' j-hope momentarily confused during Weverse live post-concert

On May 25, 2025, BTS member j-hope briefly found himself in an unexpected situation during his Weverse livestream following the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Taipei. While riding in a car back to his hotel after the performance, the vehicle he was in was stopped by local police. At the time, j-hope casually spoke to fans through a live video, sharing post-show thoughts.

As the car came to a sudden halt, he appeared visibly surprised, unsure of the reason behind the stop. Since the interaction between the driver and police officer was in a different language, j-hope struggled to follow what was being said.

He leaned forward and tried to grasp the situation. He remained quiet and alert while the brief exchange unfolded outside.

The staff eventually explained that the stop was due to a routine DUI checkpoint. Once clarified, the rapper seemed relieved and even commented with interest that such safety checks were conducted in Taipei as well.

The moment passed quickly, and the artist continued his livestream. He calmly shifted back into post-concert conversation.

j-hope's final tour dates, BTS reunion, and a health update on Mickey

The brief police encounter came during the closing leg of the Arson rapper’s first solo world tour. It has taken him through over 15 cities since February. With only a few performances left, j-hope's tour will officially conclude with two encore concerts on June 13 and 14 at the Goyang Sports Complex in South Korea.

The dates also mark BTS’ 12th anniversary, making the finale especially meaningful. The concerts will be livestreamed globally, giving fans around the world a chance to join the celebration.

During the same Weverse live, j-hope also opened up about his family’s beloved pet dog, Mickey. Responding to fan questions, he shared that Mickey has not been well lately due to worsening health conditions. Though he kept his words light, he expressed heartfelt concern, hoping Mickey could remain strong and live longer.

A few days earlier, his sister Jiwoo had also posted an emotional message online. She explained that Mickey’s lungs were in poor condition and the family was trying to prepare themselves emotionally for what might come. She wrote,

"My baby forever... There have been several critical moments since last year, but our Big Chu has endured them well . Still, our Mickey has become so much smaller now... I feel like we need to be prepared in our hearts. His lungs are already in very poor condition, so our family is simply hoping that Mickey suffers as little as possible... and we're doing our best, wishing that he can spend the time he has left in peace."

She continued,

"It wasn't shown in today’s vlog, but it was a time filled with a lot of tears and hardship. I’m trying to record as much as I can while I still can. Our Mickey.."

After completing his military service earlier last year, j-hope is now set to reunite with the other BTS members soon as more members are discharged. All remaining members, RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga, will complete their term by June 21, 2025.

