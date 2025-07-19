“What a downgrade from Hanbin” — Viewers disappointed with Boys 2 Planet K center and trainees' performances amidst ongoing controversy

On July 17, Boys 2 Planet K premiered online with its highly anticipated first episode. The episode introduced all the trainees from both sections as they participated in the Star Level Test, which evaluated their first audition showcase. Based on the judges' evaluation, the trainees were given a number of stars.Following this, the trainees were grouped according to the number of stars they received during their Star Level Test, a concept carried over from Boys Planet. However, many fans and netizens were underwhelmed by the performance delivered by the trainees of Boys 2 Planet K.They stated that the trainees from Boys Planet gave much better performances compared to those in the current season. Some also criticized that the All-Star trainees were not as good as the ones from the first season. Additionally, people criticized this season's center, Kim Geon-woo.Many were confused as to why he was chosen as the center of the show's signal song, HOLA SOLAR, and commented that the title was carried much better by the previous season's center and ZEROBASEONE member, Sung Han-bin. One X user commented:&quot;oh damn, how is he k group center ?? what a downgrade from hanbin&quot;Here are a few fan reactions on the same:&quot;One thing sure ,this season standard for all star is very low than the previous one&quot; said a fan on X&quot;I'm sorry this editing by mnet is so forced. I've never seen a pd pick so obvious before. There's no way the judges and contestants were gagging over this mid performance. Sure it's not bad but it's nothing spectacular. Definitely not gag worthy or centre worthy...&quot; commented another fan&quot;Honestly just by the signal song it was seen that he was not good&quot; added a netizenMeanwhile, others expressed their disappointment with this season's trainees.&quot;I watched it (boys2planet) for 5 minutes only, but i am now participating in the zerobaseone extension protest&quot; stated a fan&quot;Boys planet 2 k trainees are so mid it’s embarrassing&quot; added an X user&quot;im watching some of the boys planet 2 performances and they are all so mid please wmnsbqsv1wjkdd&quot; said a netizen&quot;The most mid survival show center ever I actually cant&quot; commented another X userBoys 2 Planet K and C episode one highlights: Interim rankings, elimination, and moreFollowing the premiere of Boys 2 Planet K and C, both shows kicked off with the Star Level Test, where the trainees showcased their audition performances. Additionally, the interim rankings of the trainees, based on fan voting, were also revealed. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the Top 8 trainees from both Planet K and C:Planet KLee Sang-wonYoo Kang-minChung Sang-hyeonChuei LiyuLee LeoMasatoKim Geon-wooKim Jun-seoPlanet CZhou AnxinCai JinxinFan ZheyiYichenSun Jia YangPeng JinyuXuan HaoChen KaiwenOn the other hand, a total of 11 trainees from Boys 2 Planet were eliminated from both Planet K and C, based on the interim rankings. The eliminated trainees are:Baek JaehyeonBang SuhwanCho MyeongsuKim MinjunKim WonbinKwon GyuhyungMoon SuhnbinPark JiminPark NuriThanatornYoo KiwonCurrently, the 1st Global Vote for Boys 2 Planet is underway and will remain open until next Friday, June 25. Fans can use the Mnet app to vote for eight of their favorite trainees from the show.