"What a downgrade from Hanbin" — Viewers disappointed with Boys 2 Planet K center and trainees' performances amidst ongoing controversy

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:31 GMT
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
Boys 2 Planet contestants (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)

On July 17, Boys 2 Planet K premiered online with its highly anticipated first episode. The episode introduced all the trainees from both sections as they participated in the Star Level Test, which evaluated their first audition showcase. Based on the judges' evaluation, the trainees were given a number of stars.

Following this, the trainees were grouped according to the number of stars they received during their Star Level Test, a concept carried over from Boys Planet. However, many fans and netizens were underwhelmed by the performance delivered by the trainees of Boys 2 Planet K.

They stated that the trainees from Boys Planet gave much better performances compared to those in the current season. Some also criticized that the All-Star trainees were not as good as the ones from the first season. Additionally, people criticized this season's center, Kim Geon-woo.

Many were confused as to why he was chosen as the center of the show's signal song, HOLA SOLAR, and commented that the title was carried much better by the previous season's center and ZEROBASEONE member, Sung Han-bin. One X user commented:

"oh damn, how is he k group center ?? what a downgrade from hanbin"
Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"One thing sure ,this season standard for all star is very low than the previous one" said a fan on X
"I'm sorry this editing by mnet is so forced. I've never seen a pd pick so obvious before. There's no way the judges and contestants were gagging over this mid performance. Sure it's not bad but it's nothing spectacular. Definitely not gag worthy or centre worthy..." commented another fan
"Honestly just by the signal song it was seen that he was not good" added a netizen

Meanwhile, others expressed their disappointment with this season's trainees.

"I watched it (boys2planet) for 5 minutes only, but i am now participating in the zerobaseone extension protest" stated a fan
"Boys planet 2 k trainees are so mid it’s embarrassing" added an X user
"im watching some of the boys planet 2 performances and they are all so mid please wmnsbqsv1wjkdd" said a netizen
"The most mid survival show center ever I actually cant" commented another X user

Boys 2 Planet K and C episode one highlights: Interim rankings, elimination, and more

Following the premiere of Boys 2 Planet K and C, both shows kicked off with the Star Level Test, where the trainees showcased their audition performances. Additionally, the interim rankings of the trainees, based on fan voting, were also revealed.

Here are the Top 8 trainees from both Planet K and C:

Planet K

  • Lee Sang-won
  • Yoo Kang-min
  • Chung Sang-hyeon
  • Chuei Liyu
  • Lee Leo
  • Masato
  • Kim Geon-woo
  • Kim Jun-seo

Planet C

  • Zhou Anxin
  • Cai Jinxin
  • Fan Zheyi
  • Yichen
  • Sun Jia Yang
  • Peng Jinyu
  • Xuan Hao
  • Chen Kaiwen

On the other hand, a total of 11 trainees from Boys 2 Planet were eliminated from both Planet K and C, based on the interim rankings. The eliminated trainees are:

  • Baek Jaehyeon
  • Bang Suhwan
  • Cho Myeongsu
  • Kim Minjun
  • Kim Wonbin
  • Kwon Gyuhyung
  • Moon Suhnbin
  • Park Jimin
  • Park Nuri
  • Thanatorn
  • Yoo Kiwon
Currently, the 1st Global Vote for Boys 2 Planet is underway and will remain open until next Friday, June 25. Fans can use the Mnet app to vote for eight of their favorite trainees from the show.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Shubham Soni
