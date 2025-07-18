Boys 2 Planet K and C episode 1- Eliminations, songs performed, how to vote, and more

Episode 1 of Boys 2 Planet K and C series landed online on Thursday, July 17, and Friday, July 18, 2025, respectively. The K-pop boy group reality survival show is the sequel of the 2023 Mnet show, Boys Planet, that resulted in the debut of ZEROBASEONE. However, the second season has brought a few twists.Season 2 holds two different audition programs, one with Korean and another with Chinese contestants. With the goal of creating a global K-pop boy group, the two auditions are held simultaneously and eventually merge to create the final winners of the show. However, the initial plan for Mnet is to create a twin project group with both Chinese and Korean teams. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first episode for both Boys 2 Planet K and C revolved around the first audition of all the contestants, where the trainees showcased the dance or vocal cover that they had prepared. Judges and mentors evaluated the trainees' scores based on their performance, eventually leading to a few eliminations.All you need to know about the premiere episode of Boys 2 Planet K and CThe first episode of the Boys 2 Planet K and C involved the contestants rolling out their auditions, and the panel of judges and mentors evaluated them. Here's the list of mentors for the ongoing K-pop boy group reality survival show:Lim Han Byul (Vocal)Hyolyn (Vocal)Back Koo-young (Dance)Justhis (Rap)However, the show also holds two special mentors, the top two rankers of Boys Planet and ZEROBASEONE members, Zhang Hao and Sung Han-bin. During the auditions, both Planet K and C chose to cover a variety of songs related to K-pop, from old iconic hits to recent fan favourites.Planet K trainees performed songs such as Misfit by NCT, GGUM by Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Sweet Venom, Stray Kids' Chk Chk Boom, and more. On the other hand, Planet C trainees performed songs including RIIZE's Get A Guitar, TXT's CROWN, ENHYPEN's FEVER, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Earth, Wind &amp; Fire, and many others.Following the auditions, the top eight trainees for both Planet K and C were revealed based on the Interim Ranking through the live voting during the auditioning program. Interim Ranking is a temporary ranking that Mnet uses to communicate the approximate scores of the trainees when the final scores are not available.Here are the Top 8 following the first episode of Boys 2 Planet trainees:Planet KLee Sang-won Yoo Kang-min Chung Sang-hyeon Chuei Liyu Lee Leo Masato Kim Geon-woo Kim Jun-seoPlanet CZhou Anxin Cai Jinxin Fan Zheyi Yichen Sun Jia Yang Peng Jinyu Xuan Hao Chen KaiwenOn the other hand, following the Interim Ranking, 11 trainees were eliminated from both Planet K and C. However, on June 30, following the results of the voting for the Blind Pick mission, 74 out of 154 trainees were eliminated before the show's premiere. Here are the eleven trainees who were eliminated after the first episode:Baek JaehyeonBang SuhwanCho MyeongsuKim MinjunKim WonbinKwon GyuhyungMoon SuhnbinPark JiminPark NuriThanatornYoo KiwonOn the other hand, the first Global Vote for Boys 2 Planet was kick-started on July 18. Fans and interested viewers can vote for eight of their favorite trainees from both Planet K and C, and it is expected to close next Friday, July 25. To participate in the first Global Vote, people need to download the Mnet app and choose the Boys 2 Planet category.Following this, they can navigate to the &quot;Vote&quot; section and choose the eight trainees to vote for. After submitting the vote, people can also save their vote certificate. This certificate can help people reap benefits during the first Global Vote Proof Event.After voting, fans can reply to the Mnet post on the first Global Vote Proof Event by sharing their vote certificate with the hashtags #BOYS2PLANET #1stGlobalVote_EVENT #MnetPlus. Following this, Mnet will pick 88 winners randomly, and they will gain 100 Alpha Energy, which allows fans to vote more for their favorite trainees of the show.Boys 2 Planet is now available to stream on Mnet, Mnet's YouTube channels, TVING, and ABEMA.