“It was my fault”- Revenged Love’s Zi Yu clarifies relationship drama after viral photo and silent breakup claims

On Friday, July 25, Chinese actor Zi Yu from Revenged Love addressed recent breakup allegations made by his former girlfriend. The claims, which quickly went viral online, accused the actor of ending the relationship without proper communication. In response, Zi Yu released a personal statement through his Weibo account. Previously, the alleged former girlfriend released a photo of her and Zi Yu along with a statement that talked about their relationship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe claimed that she had been heartbroken and was facing challenges due to how their breakup had unfolded. She alleged that the actor had ghosted her and ceased all forms of communication, which led her to reach out publicly through her Weibo post and statement.As fans and netizens continued to discuss the matter, the actor soon released a response through his Weibo account. He admitted that it was his fault for ending the relationship without providing a proper closure and claimed that the breakup happened at a time when both parties were emotionally unstable. Here's what his statement read:&quot;I admit that in the past period of time, due to the very intensive work arrangement and great pressure, coupled with my own way of dealing with emotional and personal problems, which led to serious communication problems between us, and made you unable to find me. It was my fault. I should and must find a more effective way to communicate with you and handle our relationship well.&quot;He went on to say that he understood the decision of his alleged former girlfriend to take the issue public, and also apologized for the harm he caused her. Additionally, he also addressed the allegations she raised, claiming that the lack of communication was due to the actor's management and their strict rules.Zi Yu clarified that this was untrue and took accountability, expressing that his actions were the main cause as he failed to courageously face the issue. He stated that he will be taking full responsibility and promised to grow more mature in dealing with interpersonal relationships. He also announced that he will be taking some time off work and related promotions to reflect on his actions.All you need to know about Zi Yu's alleged former girlfriend's allegations and claims against the actorOn Thursday, July 24, Zi Yu's alleged former girlfriend released a statement through Weibo explaining that their personal pictures were posted in hopes that the actor, Zi Yu, would acknowledge his actions and take accountability. She also expressed that all she wanted was an apology from him for his behavior toward her as their relationship neared its end.Here's what the statement read:&quot;He ghosted me, I'm a useless person, I tried so many ways to contact him, but they all led to nothing. I'm guessing his agent probably took his phone...You chose to sacrifice me every single time, hiding like a turtle in its shell. Getting ghosted by you caused me to fall apart uselessly yet again. I can't relieve the painful soreness in my heart. It's crushing my chest and I can't breathe. I'm in so much pain, but since I've decided to post this.&quot;The alleged former girlfriend added that the actor's staff had reportedly reached out to her. However, she had claimed at that time that many people, including his agency and his fans, would probably support the actor. She expressed that she felt rather alone in the battle. The former girlfriend added that the staff allegedly said that she can post their personal pictures since it's her right, but they will take care of it later.&quot;They told me to post it, that I can post it, it's my right. They will take care of it after I post it. (I really don't know how I'll be taken care of, say I faked the screenshots, photoshopped the photos? But I can't take it anymore,&quot; she claimed.Regardless, she concluded her statement by further expressing that she only wants an apology from Zi Yu for the events thats unfolded between them.