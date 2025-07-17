“What's happening here”— Revenged Love fans in a frenzy over Tian Xu Ning and Zi Yu’s behind-the-scenes chemistry

Since its release on June 16, 2025, the Chinese drama Revenged Love has garnered strong online traction. The show's plots rely on suspense and control, keeping the audience hooked.

Ad

Fans are sharing snippets of scenes across social platforms, citing the leads’ chemistry as a major reason for the C-drama's popularity. Behind-the-scenes clips of Revenged Love have also gained popularity online, with the audience offering hilarious reactions to the actors’ easygoing vibes during on-set moments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"OMG😳😆what's happening here🙈," an X user commented.

Annie (SeventeenCaratHeart)🌸 @KpopKiDewaani LINK OMG😳😆 what's happening here🙈

Ad

Revenged Love follows Wu Suo Wei, played by Zi Yu, who tries to get back at his ex by flirting with Chi Cheng, portrayed by Tian Xu Ning. However, instead of just playing along, real emotions surface.

"Excuse me ???? I guess Chi cheng has possessed Tian 🫣👀," a fan remarked.

"Xuning didn’t even flinch when he was less than 1inch away from Ziyu lips like ??? That man was ready to risk it all. He didn’t mind or even care if he really ended up kissing Ziyu lmao," a user mentioned.

Ad

"The way that man is begging for Ziyu baobei to sit on top of him adjshwswm I DONT THINK IS A JOKE ANYMORE!!!!," a perosn shared.

Others are saying that their chemistry is "for the history books."

"So cuuteee these two 😭😭😭😭," a netizen said.

"The chemistry and tension they had from day one? FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS !!!," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Tian xuning and ziyu are so playful and sweet behind the scenes no wonder their chemistry on screen goes crazy," another fan added.

Episodes 11 and 12 of Revenged Love have been postponed briefly

Expand Tweet

Ad

On July 13, 2025, the official Revenged Love X account confirmed that episodes 11 and 12 won’t air as scheduled. Originally set to release on July 14 and 15, the episodes have been temporarily delayed.

Platforms like Viu Thailand and GagaOOLala later shared the modification. None of them announced a new date, but said a revised schedule would be shared later. The C-drama is now anticipated to resume on July 21 and 22, according to the official update by Viu Thailand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The delay affects only next week’s release, and the show will return to its usual rollout after that. In one direct message, a Viu representative explained that only the July 14 and 15 episodes are affected, and the drama will resume normally afterward.

GagaOOLala also apologized, stating that this break was to improve the viewer experience. As of now, there’s no preview or teaser for the upcoming episodes. Fans are waiting for fresh updates across all platforms.

Ad

Revenged Love has 24 episodes in total, and all 10 released episodes can be streamed on Viki!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More