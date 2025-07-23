"This is harassment"- Fans outraged after Revenged Love star Zi Yu confronts saesangs for privacy invasion on plane amidst rising airport incidents

Actor Zi Yu, currently starring in the hit Chinese BL drama Revenged Love, faced a troubling incident involving sasaeng fans on a recent flight. In viral online clips, the actor called out individuals who followed him onto the plane. The saesangs or obsessive fans were seen near his seat on the plane, attempting to take photos without his consent.Zi Yu first tried to hide his face with a blanket. However, when things became uncontrollable, he firmly told them to move forward and stop filming. He looked visibly frustrated by the lack of privacy. As translated by an X user, @feelsoyoung27, he said:&quot;Move forward!! Stop taking pictures!!&quot;The situation sparked an immediate reaction across social media. Fans condemned the invasive behavior. Many called it a serious breach of personal space and safety. An X user, @bittnanaa, wrote:&quot;Crazy.... this is harassment.&quot;Some expressed disappointment that airline staff did not intervene more strongly. Others questioned how these fans even managed to access Zi Yu's flight details in the first place.&quot;I don't understand how the police or airplane security aren't doing anything. Like these people should be put on the no fly list immediately! They are normalising this by just letting these people harass celebs &amp; continue what they do,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Look how many of them are there, not just one! Disgusting!! We need better laws against stalkers, sasaengs &amp; Co. I also still want to know how they find out when he's flying and on what plane. Does someone leak the info?,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Gosh the air crew never stop them?,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Zi Yu need better management fr like why all those ssg always know which plane he take,&quot; another one added.Several netizens pointed out that filming someone inside an aircraft without permission not only crosses ethical lines but also disrupts the safety and peace of other passengers.&quot;Cfans, if that's even the right word, treat idols like their personal property. it's disturbing how some of them seem to be also proud of it,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Been seeing this man getting harrased i feel really bad. he probably is just doing what he's passionate about but they just have to ruin that dream for him and turn it into a nightmare,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Leave him alone!! pls don't be weird he's mad bcs y'all don't respect his privacy and are disturbing not just him, but all the other passengers on that plane,&quot; another one said.Zi Yu's incident sparks conversation about sasaeng culture and actor safety in rising drama industryThis incident is just one of several involving Zi Yu in recent weeks. The outrage grew after a number of videos surfaced in July. One video showed him chasing a saesang's car on foot after they refused to leave. A recent video from July 12 had Zi Yu appearing visibly drained at the airport.The singer is also seen in clips from inside the aircraft asking fans not to disturb other travelers. At one point, he turned away, rolled his eyes, and covered himself with a blanket in exhaustion.Zi Yu’s co-star from Revenged Love, actor Tian Xu Ning, faced a similar situation just days later. During a flight from Changsha to Fuzhou, fans reportedly rushed toward the business class section where Tian was seated. Videos showed airline staff struggling to stop them, and Tian was seen looking visibly shaken.These incidents have pushed the topic of sasaeng culture and airport security back into public discussion. Many fans are now calling for clearer policies, stronger enforcement, and better protection for actors.Revenged Love, the show that stars both Zi Yu and Tian Xu Ning, is currently airing on Viki and GagaOOLala. Zi Yu plays Wu Suowei, a man who plots romantic revenge but ends up falling in love. Meanwhile, Tian portrays Chi Cheng, the ex-girlfriend’s current partner who gets caught in an unexpected relationship.The show airs on Mondays and Tuesdays, and has quickly become one of the most talked-about BL dramas of the season.