"Jungkook deserves privacy"- Fans react as BigHit confirms legal action over attempted break-in at singer's home and BTS smear posts

On June 30, 2025, BigHit Music (HYBE) announced legal action in response to ongoing malicious activity targeting BTS online. The notice released on Weverse also mentioned the recent break-in attempt at Jungkook’s home. According to the agency’s statement, the company has taken legal steps to address a series of defamatory posts, false rumors, and personal attacks on members.

These include the growing concern around the multiple galleries within DC Inside, including the BTS Gallery community, an online forum accused of leading smear campaigns. In the same update, BigHit confirmed that a police investigation is underway regarding the attempted break-in that occurred just hours after Jungkook’s discharge from the military on June 11, 2025. The label stated:

"In addition, a police investigation is underway regarding the recent incident of an attempted break-in at a BTS member’s home. We are actively cooperating with the police by collecting and submitting evidence based on CCTV footage and other sources in order to ensure that the intruder receives appropriate criminal punishment."

Trending

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, a Chinese woman in her 30s reportedly tried to access the BTS singer’s home in Seoul by punching random digits on the door lock. She was arrested on the scene after being reported for suspicious behavior. The intruder allegedly flew to South Korea to meet Jungkook and later admitted to trespassing.

Following the label's official statement, BTS fans took to social media to express concern. Many voiced that Jungkook deserves full privacy and protection at home. An X user, @InASubBubble, wrote:

"Jungkook deserves privacy, peace & safety especially at his home, these stalkers need to learn they aren't invincible, plus they need to go after the YouTubers who are making road maps straight to his front door surely that has to break some privacy laws."

Expand Tweet

Several fans of BTS also noted that the company should crack down on YouTubers and online content creators who allegedly broadcast personal details about BTS members.

"bighit ain't messing around," a fan commented.

"The fact that most of these happened to Jungkook, the stalking, break inns, smear campaigns, Dc gallery, even stolen stocks... like the BIGGEST VICTIM is Jungkook," a netizen said.

"Good. They should make this process as public as possible so these demented people know the consequences for violating his space," another netizen added.

"I hope they will actually do something about those gallery this time atleast," another person said.

They appreciated BigHit for its action and demanding strict legal consequences.

"There has been a lot of violations done by perpetrators these past weeks, i hope you find all of them and give them the right punishment. Also please pay attention to the people at the airport, they are stalkers. Thank you for working hard and we will help you as much as we can," an X user wrote.

"Still can't believe how some of you think they wouldn't be working on protecting the guys... Or at least that the guys themselves wouldn't demand it. As always, SUE them all," another fan commented.

"Thankyou for finally doing something for this intruder," another person said.

More about BigHit's legal action and BTS' future plans

BigHit's detailed announcement on Weverse stated that legal proceedings are being pursued not only for the home invasion case but also for malicious content found across a wide range of platforms. Some online platforms include Korean sites like Naver and DC Inside, as well as global social media services such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

The agency added that past complaints from the third quarter of 2024 are already progressing through the legal system, with penalties being issued. They further confirmed that any threats to artist safety, including stalking, are met with immediate legal response.

Expand Tweet

BigHit encouraged fans to continue submitting evidence of defamatory posts via their official “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report" website. They emphasized that detailed screenshots, including dates, usernames, and URLs, are vital for prosecution.

Meanwhile, the label has not made any formal announcements about BTS’s group activities. However, according to a Korea Herald report on June 18, there have been rumours of a possible full-group comeback around March 2026.

Though BigHit has not confirmed a fixed timeline, insiders speculate that the return may align with other HYBE group schedules next year, including TXT and ENHYPEN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More