“So fed up with this company” — Fans divided over HYBE’s latest update on BTS’ Jin’s Goyang concert amidst alleged lack of promotions 

On June 23, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC released a guide for BTS Jin’s upcoming RUN SEOKJIN EP. TOUR in Goyang. Since then, the parent company, HYBE, has faced criticism after fans learned that the concert is scheduled to take place at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium when the main Goyang stadium, which can hold around 50,000 people, is empty on that day.

This decision has led fans to wonder why the main stadium was skipped and a comparatively smaller nearby arena was selected.

Earlier, the company reportedly told BTS' Madnae that there weren’t many large venues left, so they had to choose a smaller location. However, the recent guidelines show that HYBE did book the main stadium, but it's set up for ID checks and merchandise. The change has raised eyebrows online.

On the day tickets went on sale, over 84,000 fans queued up. Meanwhile, resellers were listing tickets for up to 8 million won. Despite this huge demand, the concert will take place in a limited-capacity arena, which has led to more questions about the planning. On X and other platforms, fans are asking for consistent handling.

"I'm honestly so fed up with this company. I don't get how Jin has been working with them for over ten years"

Many fans voiced their frustration, saying that the 32-year-old could have easily sold out a larger venue, especially since tens of thousands were waiting for tickets.

"I actually wonder why 😭 like if the goyang stadium is still being used the day of the concert why couldn’t it just be held in the bigger venue?," a fan remarked.

"So they really thought he would not be able to sell it out ???? We were 18k on the Interpark website 10 minutes ago 😭," a user mentioned.

"I was so confused when i saw today’s maps…like, shouldn’t concert be in the main stadium and other stuff in the aux stadium like it was for hobi final 😵‍💫 the aux stadium is really small…," a person shared.

Others are defending the decision, arguing there could be valid logistical reasons for choosing the smaller venue.

"You must factor in the dismantling + setting up of the stadium & be aware that the company will actually make more money if they get a larger stadium. So doing this at a smaller stadium is actually higher cost, lower margin. Hence the company is on jin side all along. Be logical," a netizen said.

"You Solos speak without investigating, that stadium has been reserved by BP for 7 months, and you have 2 concerts a week after Jin," a viewer noted.

"Let's be real preparing for a concert is not an easy task. It's involved big scale of work and might take a week depending on various factors. Safety should always be the priority. Don't jump into things and just accept Jin earlier statement about the stadium booking clash gurl," another fan added.

Fans allege HYBE’s negligence in BTS Jin’s tour promotion

BTS' Jin’s RUN SEOKJIN EP. TOUR will kick off in Goyang on June 28, 2025. It'll then head to nine more cities, including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, as well as Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark in the US, along with London and Amsterdam.

Still, just days before the opening, fans noticed that the K-pop idol's label, HYBE, hadn’t shared any official teasers or even simple countdown posts on social media. That’s usually standard, especially for BTS-related events.

What also stood out were the tour posters. People pointed out that the promotional images looked rushed. For example, the ECHO star's leg was partially missing, the title was cut off, and his shoulder was cropped. Compared to other members’ solo promotions (especially in the case of j-hope), the difference was quite noticeable.

According to Star News, Jin’s past solo music also faced setbacks. His 2022 debut track, The Astronaut, had only 9 days of pre-orders and slow shipping, which reportedly hurt its first-week numbers. His 2023 mini-album, HAPPY, wasn’t stocked properly in major U.S. stores like Target or Walmart, leading to bulk cancellations and shipping problems.

This apparently affected chart tracking as well. This year’s release of ECHO experienced similar delays, with U.K. deliveries delayed by a week and many U.S. buyers seeing their orders drop.

