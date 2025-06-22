"COMPANY IS NOT DOING ANYTHING" — Fans outraged over lack of promotions for BTS' Jin's #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR amid concerns about HYBE's negligence

BTS' Jin is set to begin his first solo fan concert tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, on June 28. However, fans are voicing frustration over BigHit Music's lack of accountability and promotional efforts. With only days left until the opening night in Goyang, South Korea, there has been no official promotion on the agency's official social media accounts. This sparked growing concern among fans worldwide.

Supporters pointed out that there were no countdown posts, layout changes, or even highlight banners promoting the singer's upcoming tour. They stated that these elements have consistently accompanied other BTS members’ solo ventures.

The issue escalated when fans noticed that promotional focus appeared to be directed instead toward a theatrical screening of an old BTS online concert—scheduled for the same day as the idol's show in Japan.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in GOYANG LIVE PLAY event, set to be screened live in Jamsil Indoor Stadium, has not been mentioned anywhere on the label’s official platforms.

The situation has led many to believe that this is part of an ongoing pattern. One X user, @dmyg_sg, wrote:

"SINCE THE COMPANY IS NOT DOING ANYTHING, ITS ON US, WE SHOULD PROMOTE HIS TOUR, LETS SHOW THEM WHAT WE ARE CAPABLE OF, ITS FOR TRUE ARMYS AND JIN STANS TO SHINE, LETS SPREAD THE NEWS ABOUT HIS CONCERT ON ALL MEDIA PLATFORMS."

Expand Tweet

Fans also recalled that Jin was the only member missing from a celebratory video shown during the 12th BTS anniversary event earlier this month. Other past concerns have resurfaced, including the short pre-order window for his 2022 single The Astronaut, stock shortages for his 2024 album HAPPY, and repeated order cancellations for his latest release Echo.

As criticism mounts, fans are actively stepping in to promote the tour themselves. Many shared tour posters, venue schedules, and hashtags across X, TikTok, and fan cafés.

"And even if you are a non fan you can't deny the fact that he is the most hardworking one and an idea factory..bringing money to the company from everywhere but still getting this treatment. It is just not making sense," a fan added.

"man imagine how tired we are," an X user mentioned.

"seokjin getting the step child treatment for the nth time his is so “on the face” type of mistreatment that u js stop in ur tracks and think ab what could he possibly have done to warrant this bc ain’t no f*cking way," a user wrote.

"What time will you start promoting your artist J i n's tour? If the man is no longer part of the company, just say so and stop treating your artist who bailed you out of bankruptcy like a stranger," another one said.

Meanwhile, some fans stated that it was disheartening that they needed to fight for visibility each time. Others questioned why such mismanagement seemed to only affect the Epiphany singer.

"Why the unfair treatment for J i n only, all the time???!!! It's infuriating!" a fan commented.

"Is it normal that fans have to beg @BIGHIT MUSIC for BARE MINIMUM over J in's solo activities?!!!" a netizen remarked.

"Where is the promo?" another one said.

All about BTS' Jin’s first solo tour: Dates, venues, and more

#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR marks Jin’s first global solo fan concert tour. It follows his military discharge in 2024 and the release of two solo albums, HAPPY in November 2024 and Echo in May 2025. The tour will begin with two shows in Goyang on June 28 and 29, before heading to Japan, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

June 28–29 – Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium

– Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium July 5–6 – Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall

– Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall July 12–13 – Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome

– Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome July 17–18 – Anaheim, California @ Honda Center

– Anaheim, California @ Honda Center July 22–23 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

– Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center July 26–27 – Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

– Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena July 30–31 – Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center

– Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center August 5–6 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

– London, United Kingdom @ The O2 August 9–10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Expand Tweet

The tour is inspired by his YouTube variety series Run Seok Jin and includes both intimate storytelling and live performances.

The Goyang concerts will also be streamed live, with ticketing options ranging from general to VIP for attendees aged nine and above.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More