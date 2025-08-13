"100 times better than the og" - Fans react to Cardi B unveiling alternate cover for "AM I THE DRAMA?"

More than a month after dropping the first cover art of her sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama?, Cardi B unveiled an alternative cover art of the upcoming project.The latest cover art went live on the Bodak Yellow rapper's social media handles on Tuesday, August 12, accompanied by the caption:&quot;Even more drama. NEW COVER, NEW BOXES, AND MERCH OUT NOW! Go get it before it's gone my little twinkle toes.&quot;Attached to it was the link to her official website store. In the new cover, Cardi appears topless, her straight, platinum blonde hair complemented by silver makeup around her eyes, intricate platinum jewelry decking her ears, and long, matching nails.Cardi B's new album cover has since been making rounds on the internet, garnering a series of fan reactions.&quot;100 times better than the og,&quot; one netizen said.🫧 @AriGotMyWifiLINK100 times better than the ogSome netizens praised the WAP rapper for her keen attention to detail in the new cover art, while a few claimed that she was trying to look more like Nicki Minaj in it.Georgia @cutiegeorgiaaLINKShe really puts thought into every detail.matt @mattsdoormatsLINKit’s crazy watching what happens when the machine of people behind an agenda-artist stop making a return on their investmentDAVI @fentyfein_LINKstop getting surgeries to look like nicki!!!Meanwhile, others joked about Cardi B and Taylor Swift dropping their respective new albums at the same time.Will-Will @WilliamOregonLINKCan't wait for TS12 to launch at the same time 😂😂The Vü Viscount @tasimetreLINKI’m so over this trend of a million alternate album covers. Nobody has an artistic vision anymoreBoom 💣 @WeriBombLINKNobody cares Taylor ComingFor the unversed, Cardi has already announced that Am I The Drama? will be dropping next month, on September 19. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who just announced her 12th studio album on Tuesday (August 12), has yet to reveal a release date for the same.Cardi B also announced a second single from her new albumCardi B Celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami (Image via Getty)The second album cover art of Cardi B's Am I The Drama? comes a day after the Please Me rapper announced her second single, Imaginary Players. In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, August 11, the rapper announced that the new track will be dropping on Friday, August 15.Imaginary Players comes months after Cardi dropped the album's first single, Outside, on June 20, 2025, which became a commercial success, ranking at the top of Billboard's US Rhythmic singles chart.Besides these two, her 2020 track, WAP, and her 2021 track, Up, are set to appear in the new album.Cardi's decision to add her older tracks to Am I The Drama? had received backlash on the internet, which the rapper addressed in June, tweeting:&quot;This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!&quot;Cardi went on to say that WAP and Up would not be counted in her upcoming album's first week sales, so there was no reason for netizens to be outraged over any foul play being involved in sales boosts.Cardi B's Am I The Drama? comes seven years the rapper dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018.