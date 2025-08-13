  • home icon
  • Music
  • "100 times better than the og" - Fans react to Cardi B unveiling alternate cover for "AM I THE DRAMA?"

"100 times better than the og" - Fans react to Cardi B unveiling alternate cover for "AM I THE DRAMA?"

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 13, 2025 14:58 GMT
2025 ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Awards - Source: Getty
2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards (Image via Getty)

More than a month after dropping the first cover art of her sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama?, Cardi B unveiled an alternative cover art of the upcoming project.

Ad

The latest cover art went live on the Bodak Yellow rapper's social media handles on Tuesday, August 12, accompanied by the caption:

"Even more drama. NEW COVER, NEW BOXES, AND MERCH OUT NOW! Go get it before it's gone my little twinkle toes."

Attached to it was the link to her official website store. In the new cover, Cardi appears topless, her straight, platinum blonde hair complemented by silver makeup around her eyes, intricate platinum jewelry decking her ears, and long, matching nails.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cardi B's new album cover has since been making rounds on the internet, garnering a series of fan reactions.

"100 times better than the og," one netizen said.
Ad

Some netizens praised the WAP rapper for her keen attention to detail in the new cover art, while a few claimed that she was trying to look more like Nicki Minaj in it.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others joked about Cardi B and Taylor Swift dropping their respective new albums at the same time.

Ad
Ad
Ad

For the unversed, Cardi has already announced that Am I The Drama? will be dropping next month, on September 19. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who just announced her 12th studio album on Tuesday (August 12), has yet to reveal a release date for the same.

Cardi B also announced a second single from her new album

Cardi B Celebrates New Year&#039;s Eve at E11EVEN Miami (Image via Getty)
Cardi B Celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami (Image via Getty)

The second album cover art of Cardi B's Am I The Drama? comes a day after the Please Me rapper announced her second single, Imaginary Players. In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, August 11, the rapper announced that the new track will be dropping on Friday, August 15.

Ad

Imaginary Players comes months after Cardi dropped the album's first single, Outside, on June 20, 2025, which became a commercial success, ranking at the top of Billboard's US Rhythmic singles chart.

Besides these two, her 2020 track, WAP, and her 2021 track, Up, are set to appear in the new album.

Cardi's decision to add her older tracks to Am I The Drama? had received backlash on the internet, which the rapper addressed in June, tweeting:

Ad
"This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this.. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!"
Ad

Cardi went on to say that WAP and Up would not be counted in her upcoming album's first week sales, so there was no reason for netizens to be outraged over any foul play being involved in sales boosts.

Cardi B's Am I The Drama? comes seven years the rapper dropped her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications