"Ngl Cardi dodged a bullet": Fans react to Offset telling Joe Budden he's never seen a woman go up after leaving a relationship

By Amrita Das
Published Aug 07, 2025 07:36 GMT
2025 Summerfest - Day 5 - Source: Getty
Fans react to Offset telling Joe Budden none of his exes had an upgrade after him. (Image via Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

Offset recently made a general remark about his exes on The Joe Budden Podcast. In the August 6 Patreon-exclusive episode, now available on Spotify, Budden wanted the rapper to address a debate topic. The 44-year-old asked:

"If someone cheats up or down, which one hurts more?"

Budden hypothetically wanted to know if the Migos rapper would be more upset about his partner cheating on him with someone better or someone who'd be deemed a downgrade. The Culture rapper responded:

"My truth, I ain't never met none that l left, went up. So, I don't have that experience."
Offset was married to Cardi B from 2018 to 2024 until the latter filed for divorce in August last year. The two have since then traded shots online, with both of them subjecting each other to several accusations. Cardi began dating the NFL star Stefon Diggs after her split with the Migos rapper.

Offset's response to Joe Budden's question about a former partner moving on with an upgrade or a downgrade prompted reactions from netizens. Many perceived his answer as a subtle jibe at Stefon Diggs. They slammed the rapper for his supposed narcissism and still being bitter about Cardi B moving on with someone new.

"ngl cardi dodged a bullet", wrote an X user.
"The bullet that Cardi dodged needs to be studied. This dudes a world class loser", resonated one person.
"Imagine believing this about yourself while being a liar, cheater and adulterer", said another user, referring to the Migos rapper's infidelity to Cardi B while they were married.

Some netizens claimed Offset was aware that he was not as rich as Stefon Diggs, and that was why he threw shade.

"All that rambling knowing he not on the same level as Diggs on a money level is funny", commented one X user.
"He's just mad lol", voiced one more.
"he stuck in the first phase of grief", mocked another.

Offset says he is not going to get married again

After Offset's initial response elicited laughter from Joe Budden and the rest of the guests on his podcast, the rapper humored:

"I'm Himothy Jones. So like, every...every situation I ever seen, go on and didn't work out..."
The rapper hesitated to continue but eventually said:

"It's like the unseasoned version."

The father of six explained he had never seen any of his former partners date someone after him who would awe the rapper.

Joe Budden asked Offset if he would remarry, and the latter answered:

"No, sir."

The rapper reiterated he would never get married again, adding he was married to music.

Although Cardi B did not issue a direct response to her estranged husband's comments on Joe Budden's podcast, she made a cryptic X post about everything being "documented."

Edited by Bharath S
