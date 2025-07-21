How many times was Preta Gil married? All about the Brazilian singer’s family as she dies at 50

Brazilian singer and actress Preta Gil passed away in New York City, USA, on July 20, 2025, at the age of 50. According to Menafn, she died after a prolonged battle with rectal/bowel cancer.Gil was first diagnosed in January 2023 and went into remission later that year. However, the cancer relapsed in August 2024 and spread to multiple areas of her body, including a metastasis in the peritoneum, two lymph nodes, and a nodule in the ureter.In May 2025, she relocated to the US and began undergoing treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Preta Gil was married twice, with her most recent divorce finalized in 2023. She is survived by her only child, Francisco Müller.All you need to know about Preta Gil’s family lifePreta Gil was born in August 1974 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Sandra and Gilberto Gil. Her father, Gilberto Gil, is a renowned singer, songwriter, politician, and former Brazilian Minister of Culture, who named Preta after his mother. She was his fourth child out of eight.The Prêt-à-Porter songstress was raised by her grandmother in Salvador and spent a brief period living in Los Angeles, California. She was the goddaughter of Brazilian music icon Gal Costa. Notably, she called Brazilian composer Caetano Emanuel Viana Teles Veloso her uncle, and his son, Moreno Veloso, her first cousin.Preta was also related to Brazilian multihyphenate Patricia Pillar, pop singer Luiza Possi, and rock star Marina Lima.In 1994, she married Brazilian actor Otávio Müller, now 59, after four years of dating. At the time, they lived in São Paulo. Their son, Francisco, was born in January 1995, after which they moved to Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Palace. However, the couple separated later that same year but remained close friends and co-parents.According to O Globo, Otávio and Preta began dating when he was 26 and she was 16. At the time, he was acting in plays while she worked at an ad agency named DM9.Preta Gil passed away on July 20, 2025. (Image via X/@SeriesBrasil)Before marrying Müller, Gil, who identified as a pansexual, had a girlfriend named Adriana, as mentioned in her August 2024 memoir, Preta Gil: Os primeiros 50. In the same book, she described her relationship with her ex-husband as “incredible and funny.”&quot;Love transformed. It became something beautiful, friendship. But the marriage ended,&quot; Preta Gil wrote of their split.In 2015, Preta Gil married social media influencer and personal fitness trainer Rodrigo Godoy. However, the couple divorced in March 2023 after she reportedly discovered he was cheating on her with one of her ex-employees while Gil was undergoing cancer treatment. The couple did not have kids.During an appearance on the show Angélica: 50 &amp; Tanto last year, Preta recalled:&quot;Against everything and everyone, I decided to separate from my husband in an ICU bed... I almost died. I can't let a man come back into my life and continue treating me the way he was treating me.&quot;She added that she felt “betrayed for seven months” and couldn’t deal with the simultaneous &quot;physical pain, pain in my soul, and pain in my heart.&quot; Rodrigo later issued a public apology via a social media video in April 2024.Last month, ibahia.com reported that Godoy was now in a relationship with Rhuana Rodrigues, a native of Rio de Janeiro and mother of two children, Breno and Alice, from a past relationship.The couple was captured kissing at the qualifying match of Fluminense against Al-Hilal, as a semi-finalist of the FIFA Club World Cup. Their cozy picture was also posted on Rodrigo’s Instagram. According to Metrópoles, the pair has been together for a few months.Preta Gil rose to fame with her debut album, Prêt-à-Porter, in 2003. Her other notable works include Preta (2005), Sou Como Sou (2012), and Todas as Cores (2017). She also appeared in several TV shows and Brazilian soap operas such as Caminhos do Coraçã (2007), Os Mutantes (2008), Ó Pai Ó (2008), Cheias de Charme (2012), and Pé na Cova (2013).In addition to her artistic career, Preta was a businesswoman who owned a marketing company. Additionally, she advocated for women’s rights, racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and body positivity.