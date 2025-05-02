“Celebrity worship is so disgusting to see” — Internet reacts as video of a Brazilian fan begging for Lady Gaga to come out of her hotel goes viral

Singer Lady Gaga recently reached Copacabana, Brazil, for her free concert. On Thursday, May 1, the city was filled with "little monsters," as Gaga often calls her admirers, who were all decked out in baseball hats, wigs, and T-shirts bearing her picture.

According to France 24's report from the same day, fans travelled from nearby Espirito Santo state to be in Copacabana at 6:00 am on Thursday. So that he could "be as close to the stage as possible." In the meantime, a Brazilian fan went viral pleading with Lady Gaga to leave her hotel. She could be seen, crying and begging her to leave her room and go out in front of the hotel.

Now, once the video was uploaded on Pop Crave, it went viral. Netizens then flooded the comment section on the post to react to the same. They mostly condemned the fan for acting that way and said that it's “disgusting.”

“Celebrity worship is so disgusting to see, I want better for the human race,” wrote one user.

Others also reacted in a similar way and criticised the fan for allegedly embarrassing themselves. One said that this is just embarrassing for her while another one pointed out that people reportedly act like celebrities are not humans.

“People act like celebrities are gods and not humans like them,” another one pointed out.

“We worship humans now?” asked one.

“No shade but this is embarrassing for her,” one netizen said.

On the other hand, others praised Gaga and tried to justify the fans’ reaction. One said he is a generational talent, while another said that she is definitely the most talented pop star.

“I keep telling yall Lady Gaga is the Michael Jackson of our generation. A generational talent,” said another user.

“She truly is the biggest pop star of our time,” one complimented her.

“I don’t know if I’d say Lady Gaga is the best pop star now but she’s definitely the most talented pop star,” another one said.

Lady Gaga is all set to perform in Rio, Brazil

The vocalist of Abracadabra, Lady Gaga, has entertained fans throughout the United States with several live concerts in recent weeks. She is now prepared to showcase her skills elsewhere.

In order to entertain her Brazilian fans, she will perform for free on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's Copacabana Beach, on May 3. She announced her upcoming Brazilian party, Mayhem On The Beach, on Instagram on February 21.

The singer wrote in the post that she was looking forward to the next set. She continued:

“It’s a great honor to be asked to sing for Rio,” she wrote. “For my whole career the fans in Brazil have been part of the lifeblood of the little monsters. I’ve been dying to come perform for you for years and was heartbroken when I had to cancel years ago because I was hospitalized.”

Lady Gaga continued:

“Your understanding that I needed that time to heal meant the world to me. I am now coming back, and I feel better than ever, and I am working so hard to make sure this show is one you will never forget. Get ready for MAYHEM on the beach.”

As per Valor International's report from the same day, Bonus Track Entretenimento organised the event as a component of a larger initiative called "Todo Mundo no Rio" ("Everyone in Rio"), which intends to host free concerts for the next four years.

Another goal, according to Bonus Track CEO Luis Niemeyer, is to develop and expand the project's brand after 2028. He then said:

“There’s a strong image boost for the city, monumental media exposure, and a positive agenda for Rio."

The free event is scheduled for May 3 and will be televised live on TV Globo and Multishow at 9 p.m. BRT. First-come, first-served admission will be granted to the public at Copacabana Beach, close to the Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel.

