Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), dropped his latest single, Cliche, on May 23, 2025. The song's release came five months after his breakup with Megan Fox.

Ad

The music video for Cliche directed by Sam Cahill and produced in collaboration with SlimXX, BazeXX, and Nick Long, is Machine Gun Kelly's first time incorporating choreography in his music video. The routines are choreographed by Sean Bankhead, known for his work with industry big names including Usher and Tate McRae.

The song's lyrics include MGK asking an unnamed ex, "Would you stay with me?", while the chorus also seems to be about his past relationship with Megan Fox.

Ad

Trending

"You should run away with me // Even if you're better off alone"

X (formerly Twitter) user @FearBuck posted a clip from the Cliche music video, calling Machine Gun Kelly's new single the "song of the summer."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The song has received mixed reactions from audiences. While some fans are excited about the new track, others are not. One X user replied to the original post, commenting on Machine Gun Kelly's "downfall."

"The downfall of this man music needs to be studied he went from one of the coldest white boy rappers to literally just an everywhere pop rock wanna be artists"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some people also took the opportunity to express their dislike of MGK's style of music in the comments. One remarked that the "promo" was paid for.

"How much is he paying you for this sh*tty promo", one X user commented.

"This song is awful. I really wish he would get back to his roots. Tickets To My Downfall was his last good record / songs. He will be back. Prayers," another X user said.

Ad

"only MGK could get broken up with and make BAD music after it", an X user replied to the post.

However, many fans showed their support for the new single and defended Machine Gun Kelly.

"Nah this really Mans is really a versatile artist. Idk too many people who can do anything much outside of their form of genre. All jokes aside, name some artists right now That can switch from rap - r&b- country - rock - pop (that’s what mgk did) and have the success that he did," one X user opined.

Ad

"Anyone saying negative stuff about this is just a hater at this point," another added.

"I don't care MGK makes better pop rock than he does Hip Hop," wrote a user.

More about Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with Megan Fox

Ad

While Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their sudden breakup in November 2024, the former couple welcomed a daughter on March 27, 2025. The couple began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Megan Fox revealed her pregnancy via Instagram on November 11, 2024, but broke up with MGK a few weeks later during Thanksgiving, according to a Page Six report dated December 10, 2024.

MGK posted a clip on Instagram on March 28, 2025, to announce the birth of their daughter, with a caption announcing "she's finally here."

Ad

"she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 3/27/25"

While no longer together, both Fox and MGK are coparenting their daughter, with Kelly staying at Fox's residence occasionally, according to a People report dated May 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More