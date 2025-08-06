Offset says he already knew about Cardi B's "Outside" which is seemingly a song about him before it was released

Rapper Offset has claimed that he was already aware of Cardi B releasing the song Outside about him before it came out to the public. The track was released on June 20, 2025, as the lead single for Cardi's upcoming second studio album, Am I The Drama?.In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, Offset discussed Cardi's new track, Outside, which is heavily speculated to be about him. The rapper claimed he was aware of the track beforehand, and said:&quot;I actually knew about the song before it was released, even before the drama unfolded. If it’s directed at me. Timing is crucial. That record was completed a while ago. I’m aware of it. It appears as it does.&quot;Offset also opened up about his upcoming album, Kiari, when asked if it would address his relationship with Cardi. He said:&quot;It’s therapy. I’m not targeting anyone on this album. If there are any critiques, I’m not going that route. I might discuss my life experiences, but I’m avoiding that. There’s too much at stake—family, children. In ten years, this will seem insignificant. I’m focused on conveying my feelings about various issues.&quot;Cardi B was married to the rapper between 2017 and 2024, when she filed for divorce. The couple shares three children: Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and Blossom. Following their split, both rappers have publicly spoken out about each other, including public feuds. In recent months, Cardi was linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs.Cardi B seemingly aims a dig at Offset and hints at romance with Stefon Diggs in her latest track OutsideKamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign - Source: GettyOn June 20, Cardi B dropped her single, Outside, ahead of the release of her much-awaited second studio album, Am I The Drama?. In her single, Cardi seemingly hinted at a romance with Stefon Diggs while also aiming a dig at her estranged husband, Offset. The lyrics, speculated to be about her ex-husband, said:&quot;Good-for-nothing, low-down dirty dogs, I'm convinced / Next time you see your mama, tell her how she raised a bit*h/ I been cuffed up too long, let me remind n***as.&quot;The lyrics also seemingly allude to the track Thru the Phone from her first studio album, The Invasion of Privacy. In those lyrics, Cardi addressed infidelity and has often accused Offset of cheating on her. Her original lyrics stated:&quot;I just want to break up all your shit / Call your mama phone, let her know that she raised a bi*ch.&quot;At the time of the release of her debut album, Cardi B was newly married to the Migos rapper. Soon after they secretly married, there were rumors of her husband cheating on her.Later in the track Outside, Cardi also seemingly hinted at a romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs. The two have often been spotted together in recent months, sparking rumors about their relationship. She rapped in her latest track:&quot;Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM, uh / I'm so small and tiny, he so big and tall / Might let him dunk this p*ssy like he dunk the ball.&quot;Cardi B also hinted at letting her inside the &quot;locker room&quot; of the New England Patriots, which Diggs recently joined.&quot;Heard them Patriots got them n***as, let me in the locker room,&quot; she sang.Since their split last year, Cardi B and Offset have taken multiple shots at each other on social media. While Cardi has accused her former husband of filing for spousal support in their divorce, the Migos rapper has spoken up about Cardi's demand for joint custody of their children.In other news, Cardi B's next album, Am I The Drama?, is set to be released on September 19, 2025.