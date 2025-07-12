"Get toxic" - Cam Newton urges Cardi B's estranged husband Offset to go full 'demon' mode after rapper's new relationship with Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made their relationship official on June 1. Since then, the rapper's ex-husband, Offset, has also been in the headlines. Now, former NFL player Cam Newton has some advice for Offset.

Newton posted a new video on his official YouTube channel on Saturday. The former Carolina Panthers star wants Offset to go all out, get toxic and let out his "demon."

"I’m hoping that he uses what he just went through, or is going through right now, and he puts it into his music," Newton said. "Because Cardi B has been the best at it. She drops a single just off the outside like boom. That’s cool. I just want Offset to match that energy. You see what I’m saying? Stop playing nice. Huh?

"The toxic me has come to the chat just to tell y’all: 'I want you to get toxic. I don’t want you to match fire with water, I want you to match fire with fire.' They go low? I limbo under that low and go lower ... I need to know, Offset, are you going to match the energy that has already been set? Let yourself be on demon time. Because young man, young man, young man … that single that you dropped? Body. Appreciate that."

Check out the video below:

Offset seemingly comments on Cardi B deleting Stefon Diggs' pictures from her Instagram

Rumors have been circulating that Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have already ended their relationship. The rapper deleted all the posts featuring the NFL star on her Instagram. However, Diggs still has all the posts with Cardi on his wall.

Among the rumors of the breakup, Cardi B's ex-husband went live on Instagram and seemingly fueled the drama with his comments. He said:

"You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer. I’m harder than all you p*****s."

However, neither Cardi B nor Diggs has publicly spoken about their relationship ending. As of now, everything is just speculation that rose after Cardi B's social media activity.

