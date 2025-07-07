“Can’t get rid of me”: Offset fuels drama 2 days after Cardi B wipes off Stefon Diggs from her Instagram

Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B have reportedly ended their relationship. While the New England Patriots wide receiver still has pictures with the music personality on his Instagram account, Cardi deleted all posts featuring Diggs, sparking questions about the reason.

In May, a video of Diggs in a boat with an unidentified pink substance went viral on social media, featuring Cardi B as well. At the time, the Patriots were holding OTAs and the video - emerging at a time when his teammates practiced - was not well received.

Now, amidst rumors of the NFL star's breakup, Offset - Cardi B's ex-husband - went live on Instagram two days after the breakup rumours broke out:

“You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer. I’m harder than all you p*****s.”

Neither Diggs nor Cardi B have spoken publicly about their relationship. At this time, the breakup rumors are unfounded, fueled by fans following the removal of pictures from her Instagram.

Mike Vrabel praised Stefon Diggs' effort two weeks after controversial video emerged

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel did not hide his disappointment when the video of the couple emerged back in May. The pair was seen on a boat with Diggs next to a pink powder at a boat party, and Vrabel said his players needed to make good decisions "on and off the field".

Two weeks later, however, the New England coach was satisfied with the wide receiver's progress:

“Good. He’s tried to figure out where everything is and what his role is, making sure that as we add those situations that he’s staying up on it," Vrabel said. "He’s working hard in his rehab and when he can — there’s certain drills he can be out there and certain drills he won’t be. But I think he’s engaged, and I like his energy."

Stefon Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million deal in 2025 following a one-year stint with the Houston Texans. He tore his ACL midway through last season and is still limited in practice.

