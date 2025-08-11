Popular influencer Samyra announced that she is stepping back from social media after reportedly facing harassment from Cardi B’s fans. Samyra shared a statement about the same through her Instagram handle on August 9, 2025.Notably, the ongoing situation emerged from some comments made by Cardi during a live-streaming session earlier this month. According to BuzzFeed, the video was shared on Reddit around two days ago, where the rapper seemingly referred to her fans who were “fat” and clarified her words by adding:“Don’t call me fat-phobic, y’all, because everybody make fun of my BBL. So I can body-shame people ‘cause y’all body-shame me.”Samyra’s latest social media statement reads that she was being respectful when she responded to Cardi B’s comments. Samyra also added a photo of herself in the post, where she was spotted wearing a red outfit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe online personality wrote that she was expecting Cardi to understand the impact of her comments on her “plus-size fans.” Samyra then referred to how Cardi replied to her, as she added:“Her choice to respond by telling me to “shut the f**k up” and to “calm my p**sy” was vulgar, dismissive, and escalated the issue entirely. I am no stranger to fatphobic harassment in my comments and DMs, but Cardi B’s direct comments toward me have encouraged a new level.”Samyra mentioned that Cardi’s response to her has proved that similar comments made towards “fat women” can be accepted in today’s situation. Samyra wrote that she will always stand by her words, adding that she wishes the best for Cardi. The statement reads towards the end:“For my own peace, I’ll be taking a small step back from posting while I focus on my mental health. But make no mistake – I will never stop advocating for plus-size people to be treated with dignity and respect.”Cardi B responded to Samyra in a video: Dispute and other details explainedCardi B, a New York City native, faced backlash for comments about “fat” people. As part of promoting her new album Am I the Drama?, she sold box sets with a T-shirt, CD, and a signed art card, which quickly sold out. She addressed this in a livestream video that went viral after being shared on Reddit.“The box sets are completely sold out, especially because you fat fu**s. You guys are fat as fu**! No Chick-fil-A for y’all. All the 3X sold out! Y’all, the 3X sold out like in 20 minutes!”, Cardi said.According to BuzzFeed, Samyra responded to Cardi in a video shared through TikTok. While she said that Cardi should not make fun of “fat people”, Samyra also supported Cardi for the portion where she said that she had been a victim of body-shaming.Reddit was also flooded with comments criticizing Cardi, and Samyra addressed Cardi’s words about fat individuals by saying:“Just because someone else makes a joke doesn’t mean you have to make it, too.”Cardi B replied to Samyra in another TikTok video, which was reshared through Reddit on August 10, 2025. The Saturday Night Live star said that it was not a serious matter and told Samyra to “shut up”, adding that everything doesn’t need to receive criticism.Cardi said that she won’t go on her knees and apologize, and that she does not care about the consequences. Cardi mentioned that it was a joke, and the conversation was going on between her and the fans.“You see like sometimes, when people are being genuine, y’all don’t like when people are being genuine. Because I generally did a video like, hey, it’s not that serious. I make fun of everybody. I am in front of myself. I don’t really care if you are skinny, or you’re big, you’re there, you’re this. I would use anybody as the b*tt of the joke, like all the time”, Cardi said.Cardi B said she never aims to hurt anyone and believes in self-love. Addressing Samyra, she claimed Samyra would cry if she were part of her family. Cardi refused to give a fake apology, saying she had already explained her video and her fans were not offended.Cardi B’s latest album, Am I the Drama?, is arriving on September 19 this year. A single from the soundtrack, Outside, was released in June 2025.