Did Paul McCartney play The Beatles' songs in his concert? Rockstar hosts surprise show at the Bowery Ballroom in NYC

Paul McCartney is trending on social media after he performed at the live music venue The Bowery Ballroom on February 11, 2025. It was attended by around 575 people and it was a surprise concert announced by McCartney a few hours before he came on stage.

Tickets for the show were put on sale at the Bowery Ballroom box office during the morning hours and were sold out in a brief period. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the singer was spotted playing most of the singles by The Beatles on the first night.

Paul McCartney’s performance continued for another day and apart from The Beatles’ songs, the artist’s setlist included the tracks of his band, Wings, such as Let Me Roll It and Let ‘Em In.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

A report by CBS News stated that McCartney’s show started in the evening and he was accompanied by his touring band members such as Rusty Anderson. Notably, no one was allowed to record the show through any medium and the tickets were priced at $50.

An Instagram post by Paul on Wednesday, February 12, stated that the show will be held for another night on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The caption stated that the doors for the show would open at 5 pm and the show would start by 6:30 pm. It also reads:

“First come, first served. One ticket per person. Avoid purchasing tickets from third-party vendors. Fake tickets will not be honoured and entry will be denied.”

Paul McCartney shared a few glimpses from his latest show on social media

The Liverpool, England native first announced the show on his website on the same day it was held. As mentioned, tickets were sold out as soon as people heard about the performance. Paul started the show with A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, as per the New York Post.

Paul McCartney was on stage for more than an hour and he even spoke to the crowd before starting his performance on a few of the tracks. One of them was Let Me Roll It and he told the audience at the time:

“I can’t quite believe we’re here, doing this. But we are here, doing this.”

Expand Tweet

His setlist also included Blackbird by The Beatles and the audience cheered for him as soon as he began a solo performance on the track by playing the guitar. He recalled how he penned the lyrics of the song by saying:

“We were just kids. I’ve got grandchildren older than that now.”

At one point, Paul McCartney was also heard requesting the public to give a “Beatles scream” and they did the same. Paul even posted a few photos from the performance on Instagram around two days ago, and a few of them featured some shots of the audience's reaction at the venue. Towards the end, he included a photo of himself that was clicked outside the venue.

Paul McCartney has not released a solo album in almost five years. His last major project was McCartney III, which received a positive response and was trending for a long time on the Billboard and other charts. Before his latest concert, he performed as part of the Got Back Tour, which ended last year. The tour originally started back in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback