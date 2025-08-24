Why did Offset and Cardi B break up? Rapper takes shots at ex-wife in new song

Rapper Offset dropped his latest studio album titled Kiari on August 22, 2025, under Motown Records. It contains the final song Move On, which reflects upon the collapse of his relationship with his ex-wife Cardi B.For the unversed, Offset and Cardi B got married in a secret ceremony in September 2017 before sharing the news of their union later that year. As reported by BBC, Cardi B first announced separation from the rapper on Instagram in December 2018, because of cheating allegations, although the two reconciled several months later. In September 2020, Cardi filed a divorce in Georgia, claiming that their relationship was &quot;irretrievably broken&quot; but withdrew it weeks later after the couple got back together. The former couple at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show. (Image via Getty)Their relationship reportedly persisted after various setbacks, and they welcomed two children, Kulture (born July 2018) and Wave (born September 2021). According to People magazine, the tipping point in their marriage eventually came in July 2024 when Cardi B filed divorce citing irreconcilable trust issues after nearly seven years of marriage.Offset opens up about Cardi B's split in the album KiariOffset reportedly addresses the themes of identity, fatherhood, personal growth, and closure through his latest album Kiari. One of its highlights is the closing track, Move On. The rapper told Associated Press on August 16, 2025 that the song is inspired by his relationship with Cardi B. He said:“It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.” The rapper added:“It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”CY Chels @SeewhyChelsLINK🚨 Offset “Move On” song dedicated to Cardi B“I'm tryna move on in peace, l'm tryna move onHappy for you, why you ain't happy for me?I'll take the blame, okay, I'll take the shame, okayNot playing yo' games today, we look like some foolsYou got yo' getback so I had to get back, it's 50 to 2You never cooked **** no food, you just want go out to Nobu”The lyrics to Move On reflect the thoughts of the rapper on the end of his marriage, balancing regret with acceptance. He speaks about lost trust, personal limitations, and the difficulties of love in the spotlight, but emphasizes on peace and finding closure. He conveys that he's determined to move forward while acknowledging the lessons of his past.Offset’s Kiari album View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReleased on August 22, 2025, Kiari is a major milestone in his solo career. Named after his birth name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the album is a deep look at his personal narrative, his path to adulthood, and moving beyond the public persona he established with the rap group Migos.Kiari is the third studio album by Offset as a solo artist, following his 2023 album Set It Off. The production credits feature Metro Boomin, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Vinylz, FnZ, Sean Momberger, London on da Track, Oz, and Friday.