Drake’s NYC OVO store trashed by woman, causing over $23k in damages 

A woman destroyed Drake's OVO store in New York City on Wednesday, August 27. She entered the store with a hammer and caused damage exceeding $23,000. The woman, identified as Shauna Stoner, entered the store with a hammer in her purse. She knocked over the displays, shattered the windows, and damaged other property.
She also reportedly tried to set the store on fire but was unsuccessful. No injuries were reported. Additionally, there has been no reveal of the woman's motive for the attack. The police told The US Sun:
"Someone called in a report of criminal mischief yesterday. The perp purposely damaged the property by using a hammer, and the total damage is $23,400."
This particular OVO store opened in 2016 in Manhattan, New York.
OVO stands for October's Very Own, a music label founded by Drake and Oliver El-Khatib in 2012. Besides being a music label, it also sells merchandise and lifestyle products online and in physical stores.
Drake announced the return of OVO Fest earlier this year
OVO Fest is a music festival started by Drizzy, with its first edition taking place in 2010. It features performances by multiple artists. The first edition featured artists such as Jay-Z and Eminem.
The last OVO Fest took place in 2022, with performers such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Nelly Furtado. In May this year, Central Cee performed in Toronto and brought out Drizzy on stage. The Canadian rapper told the crowd (h/t Complex):
"I'll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year."
He also seemed to invite Central Cee to perform at the fest, telling him:
"We'll need you there for that."
However, the chances of it happening seem slim right now since it usually occurs in the first week of August. It overlaps with the Caribana Festival in Toronto.
Meanwhile, Drizzy has been on his European tour this summer. He is touring with PartyNextDoor for their collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14 this year.
Bryson Tiller recently shared why he didn't join OVO
The OVO music label could have signed Bryson Tiller in the early 2010s. However, the American singer and rapper decided to join RCA Records instead. In an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, uploaded on August 21, Tiller explained his decision.
“I’m being so blunt. Honest. The only reason I didn’t sign [to OVO] is just because bro didn’t hit me back one time. This was in a moment when my label, like, they was hounding me, they was flying me, they was trying to get me away from Drake," he said.
“I was like, ‘Yo, OVO is really in my blood, for real.’ I really have studied [Drake’s] catalog. There’s a couple of people that I really consider huge strands of my musical DNA, and Drake is one of them.”
Tiller revealed that he even texted the Canadian rapper, but he never responded, and therefore, he signed with RCA Records. He did team up with Drizzy, though, in his 2020 song, Outta Time.
