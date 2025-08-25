“Knows how to stay in headlines”: Netizens react to Drake dissing Rob Markman and showing support for Tory Lanez

Drake recently took a dig at Rob Markman after the latter fumbled while trying to complete the lyrics to a Lil Wayne song. It came after an old clip resurfaced of Markman interviewing Tory Lanez.In an old interview, Markman sits with Lanez, who starts reciting lyrics from a Lil Wayne song. He then gestures towards the journalist to complete them. However, Markman fumbles and just says that he doesn't remember it.This clip has resurfaced on social media, and as caught by Kurrco, Drake left a comment on it, writing:“Of course this Goof Markman couldn’t finish the bar… free Tory.”The last part of the comment offers support to Tory Lanez, who is currently in prison after being convicted in 2022 in a shooting case. He was convicted of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion after a party and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.Regardless, fans online reacted to Drizzy's diss towards Rob Markman, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:&quot;Drake knows how to stay in headlines every week, gotta give him that. Free the big lanez though&quot;CY Chels @SeewhyChelsLINK@Kurrco Drake knows how to stay in headlines every week, gotta give him that. Free the big lanez thoughAnother commented,rico suave @twinkdeath2000LINK@Kurrco he needs to shut up manAnother wrote,D @84pontiacdream_LINK@Kurrco Didn’t bother doing a song with Tory when he was free thoughMany fans backed the Canadian rapper, though, as one wrote:I Prayed For Drake Maye @OnlyONEGoatLINK@Kurrco These be tha fake music heads. &amp;amp;amp; dedication 2 one of the most popular mixtapes ever.Another commented,Him Duncan @EscoTheUnrulyLINK@Kurrco The fact he couldn’t finish that bar lets me know all I need to know. YOU DONT KNOW MF CANNON?!? WHAT. ARE. WE. DOING. HEREAnother wrote,Bag chaser 🧌 @deadbynextweekLINK@Kurrco Drake a real one for still supporting toryAlso Read: “He can buy the shoes, but will never fill them”: Netizens react to Drake seemingly buying Tupac’s original Death Row Records chainRob Markman's response to Drake and past allegationsWireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)The journalist responded to Drizzy's comment with a comment of his own. He referenced the rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) for allegedly defaming him by releasing Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us.Markman replied to the Canadian rapper's comment, writing:&quot;@champagnepapi but if I start calling you names you gonna sue&quot;Rob Markman's reply to Drake's comment (Image credits: Instagram/@robmarkman)While a beef between an artist and a journalist is nothing new, this particular one arises from Markman's allegations against Drizzy last year. In November 2024, he alleged that someone from the rapper's team contacted him to speak positively about the One Dance singer in exchange for access.Markman said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):&quot;I was approached during the battle by a team connected with the OVO side. [They] asked me to show the boy some love. Again, I was being as unbiased as possible. I was calling it like I see it, but they asked me, 'Yo, we know you're unbiased.' Really said it. 'We know you're unbiased and we like that you're unbiased and really try to call it straight, but can you show the guy some love.'&quot;&quot;No money was offered, absolutely no money was offered. But they offered some things-- some information, some access, and said, 'Yo, and we'll make it so that you can play his songs in your videos. We'll whitelist it.' Ultimately, I declined for my own personal reasons. I just feel that my allegiance is to y'all,&quot; he added.Markman alleged that this offer came during the peak of Drizzy's beef against Kendrick Lamar last year. The Canadian rapper then filed a lawsuit against UMG in January 2025 for the release of Not Like Us, which labels him a &quot;certified pedophile&quot;.Also Read: “Engaging in an imaginary beef”: Netizens react as Scru Face Jean disses Drake in new song after being mentioned in UMG lawsuit