  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Knows how to stay in headlines”: Netizens react to Drake dissing Rob Markman and showing support for Tory Lanez

“Knows how to stay in headlines”: Netizens react to Drake dissing Rob Markman and showing support for Tory Lanez

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:58 GMT
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow - Source: Getty
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow (Image Source: Getty)

Drake recently took a dig at Rob Markman after the latter fumbled while trying to complete the lyrics to a Lil Wayne song. It came after an old clip resurfaced of Markman interviewing Tory Lanez.

Ad

In an old interview, Markman sits with Lanez, who starts reciting lyrics from a Lil Wayne song. He then gestures towards the journalist to complete them. However, Markman fumbles and just says that he doesn't remember it.

This clip has resurfaced on social media, and as caught by Kurrco, Drake left a comment on it, writing:

“Of course this Goof Markman couldn’t finish the bar… free Tory.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The last part of the comment offers support to Tory Lanez, who is currently in prison after being convicted in 2022 in a shooting case. He was convicted of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion after a party and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Regardless, fans online reacted to Drizzy's diss towards Rob Markman, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Drake knows how to stay in headlines every week, gotta give him that. Free the big lanez though"
Ad
Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Many fans backed the Canadian rapper, though, as one wrote:

Ad

Another commented,

Ad

Another wrote,

Ad

Also Read: “He can buy the shoes, but will never fill them”: Netizens react to Drake seemingly buying Tupac’s original Death Row Records chain

Rob Markman's response to Drake and past allegations

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two (Image Source: Getty)

The journalist responded to Drizzy's comment with a comment of his own. He referenced the rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) for allegedly defaming him by releasing Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us.

Ad

Markman replied to the Canadian rapper's comment, writing:

"@champagnepapi but if I start calling you names you gonna sue"
Rob Markman&#039;s reply to Drake&#039;s comment (Image credits: Instagram/@robmarkman)
Rob Markman's reply to Drake's comment (Image credits: Instagram/@robmarkman)

While a beef between an artist and a journalist is nothing new, this particular one arises from Markman's allegations against Drizzy last year. In November 2024, he alleged that someone from the rapper's team contacted him to speak positively about the One Dance singer in exchange for access.

Ad

Markman said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

"I was approached during the battle by a team connected with the OVO side. [They] asked me to show the boy some love. Again, I was being as unbiased as possible. I was calling it like I see it, but they asked me, 'Yo, we know you're unbiased.' Really said it. 'We know you're unbiased and we like that you're unbiased and really try to call it straight, but can you show the guy some love.'"
Ad
"No money was offered, absolutely no money was offered. But they offered some things-- some information, some access, and said, 'Yo, and we'll make it so that you can play his songs in your videos. We'll whitelist it.' Ultimately, I declined for my own personal reasons. I just feel that my allegiance is to y'all," he added.
Ad

Markman alleged that this offer came during the peak of Drizzy's beef against Kendrick Lamar last year. The Canadian rapper then filed a lawsuit against UMG in January 2025 for the release of Not Like Us, which labels him a "certified pedophile".

Also Read: “Engaging in an imaginary beef”: Netizens react as Scru Face Jean disses Drake in new song after being mentioned in UMG lawsuit

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications